Egan: Watson always dreamed small and succeeded well. Then came LRT.

During his long career, one of Jim Watson’s most important political skills has been to dream small and manage well.

He is not a visionary with a blue sky and will proudly tell you so much. For years, he led with caution, avoided personal scandal, controlled public expectations, kept tax increases close to inflation, and delivered more or less satisfactory results at the town hall. Nevertheless, Ottawa is a good place to live and the stability of Watson matches our modest ambitions.

We are not Paris or New York, and therefore comfortable.

Now comes LRT, a problem that refuses to offer someone, including his.

The sign of a well-run political ship is the possibility of staying ahead of an issue, not always following it up. But this is exactly where the mayor is located with regard to the $ 2.1 billion light rail system and his $ 4.7 billion offspring – waking up every morning with miserable headlines and suffering from the inability to steer the ship, being dragged behind only .

This is why this matters. There are only a handful of things that the city must do absolutely well: water and sewerage, road networks, police and fire protection, garbage and snow removal. And transit. (The rest is important, but not life-changing.)

Imagine if our drinking system worked like LRT – the tap comes, air comes – the town hall would be the scene of riots. But transit is not much less important than other basic services. It doesn’t work, we don’t move – we don’t move, we don’t work.

And the failure to make the transit run smoothly is the failure to manage the city, and no amount of ribbon trimming makes it different.

This is where the mayor and his council are located today – managing the hitherto unmanageable, exacerbated by a relationship with third parties (and subcontracts) that does not respond to the usual levers of political panic. In other words, we do not manage LRT, but ourselves.

Wilson’s other “management” headache is that LRT misery encourages opponents, if not new ones. It is one thing to dismiss his critics as leftists who do not follow the rules (Shawn Menard, seems to me), but popular councilors such as Jeff Leiper, Riley Brockington, Theresa Kavanagh and Carol-Anne Meehan are not enthusiastic ideologists about a mission of searching and destroying.

They mainly have one question, distilled: what the hell is going on with phase 1 and do we repeat the mistakes with phase 2? They get no answers or get the wrong ones, and they don’t leave. Managed? Not so much.

The weekend news only reinforces the idea that six months later we are still on a shaky ground.

The hammer that the city owns in its 30-year relationship with Rideau Transit Management involves monthly payments. We have been told time and time again that since the system was launched in September, the city no longer had nickel. Now we learn that the city made the first payment of $ 4.5 million and then missed many opportunities to publicly correct the record.

So in this already fraught problem comes a new, more dangerous element: a lack of confidence in the basic information we receive. And that is a problem for the city to manage, not the fault of RTM.

Watson usually does not undertake complex problems that he cannot resolve, so his response to the payment whopper was withheld. He wrote a moderate message to city manager Steve Kanellakos and asked him to clarify the “confusion” about the payments through an “extended” update by the end of the week. In other words, delegate an end-around.

When a major problem becomes unmanageable, it brings us back to the foundations. From 300 feet high, from a non-transit user, here are a few basic questions that I would never have thought we would ask after the great launch last fall: a) we chose the right technology in the electrical head rail and b) as we did , did we buy the right train?

Frustration boils over. There are people who call to Watson’s head and to the left, right and center. None of that makes sense. Sacking a few leaders who are considered guilty may feel good for 10 minutes, but then what?

During a municipal council meeting this week, a motion will be submitted to conduct an independent audit / assessment of the handling of these massive LRT contracts. It is likely to fail because Watson and his allies do not want to turn cans of worms into a barrel of monkeys.

So that effort can die on the floor. This is something not – the question of whether he can properly manage the largest stock that the city has ever had, the answer to help form his legacy.

Contact 613-726-5896 or send an e-mail to [email protected] to contact Kelly Egan

Twitter.com/kellyegancolumn

