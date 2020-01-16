Egan: tripping during transport - has the LRT transition led to driver injury?

The new LRT system from Ottawa was inaugurated on Saturday 14 September 2019 for the first time in Ottawa.

Tony Caldwell / Postmedia

When LRT was fully launched in October, it changed about 100 associated bus routes and the daily journeys of about two-thirds of OC Transpo passengers. The system was in fact shaken, stirred, reassembled.

What happens when 200,000 or more riders take a different path (large or small) to their destinations – on new bus routes, new trains, connections at new stations and via mobs for connections that may not be on schedule?

Occasionally they slip, stumble and fall.

The city of Ottawa reports that it has eight claims related to OC Transpo since LRT was gently launched on September 14 (figures until December 31).

As Troy Charter, the director of public transport activities, notes, the eight claims must be kept in perspective with the millions of journeys that OC has made safely since the start of September, on the road and rail.

But we also know this: the number of people who have slipped and sustained a minor injury is certainly much higher than eight. We are aware of the lack of safety belts on the trains. We know the slippery stairs at a number of stations in the city center. We have seen passengers jump over fences when trains are stuck.

The watchdog group, Ottawa Transit Riders, was able to quickly provide around 20 different accident accounts on the new $ 2.1 billion system – many of them partially “man-made” in terms of design or maintenance.

Like this one of December 30:

“Elevator bay at Parliament station on the ground floor (from the outside) extremely slippery … it’s all metal. Unfortunately, an older man immediately fell on his head … bleeding. Warned the red vests at track level.”

Or two weeks earlier: “Please, out of love for everything, repair the LRT stations. I almost slipped and fell through and walked past the gates of Blair, because it’s all ice. Which could have led to a second broken wrist thanks to your services. This one. Is. Unacceptable. “

Or this from November 12:

“Also: the entrances to the station must be kept safely. Saw a woman slip over wet & slush covered entrance at Parliament Hill stn. Broke her leg. Had to call 911 and help her … shouldn’t have happened. + others almost fell while we waited in the cold with her. Input = unsafe. “

Or from October, before the snow fell:

“I fell in Lyon. Challenged, bruises everywhere, torn by my pants and skinned half of my legs. I am honestly grateful that I did not take anyone or hit me on the head. Those stairs are downright dangerous when they are wet. Terrible design. “

This newspaper was contacted by a rider, Rajen Doobay, with a slightly different story.

“(On November 4) at Tunney’s Pasture, I got off the 84 bus to be violently slammed by a running passenger trying to reach the bus in front of mine. The result is that I have suffered a concussion for 6 weeks now. “

As a supply teacher, Doobay says that the service is so unreliable that he cannot count on bringing him from one school to another during lunch. He is also angry at how both the OC and the mayor’s office respond to his requests for information to support his individual case and not engage in a broader debate about longer-term improvements for passenger safety.

Meanwhile, Charter refers to all steps OC has taken to make the system more secure.

It has added anti-slip coatings to floors and stairs at Rideau, Parliament and Lyon stations and, together with Rideau Transit Maintenance, has improved plans for weather preparation. This includes salting prior to icy conditions and having mop or scrape plows in the attack when puddles form in paths.

The lack of handrails in the 30-some trains has been a much mocked surveillance, but OC says that a third to half of the fleet is now adjusted and the remaining belts have to arrive by the end of the month.

Charter said walkways have been widened at Hurdman and Tunney’s, which now has a temporary covered walkway that will eventually be made permanent for passenger comfort. At Blair Station, he said that some glass panels have been removed to make room for more passengers.

“We have done a lot,” he said. “We listen to our customers.”

He said that the personal injury claims he knows are generally of the “slip, trip, fall” type. He could not say whether eight claims over a 15-week period were above or below the pre-LRT level.

“My perspective is, no, we have not seen an increase in customer injury or problems due to the launch of LRT.”

Comfort for many, salt in the wound for some.

Contact 613-726-5896 or send an e-mail to kegan@postmedia.com to contact Kelly Egan

Twitter.com/kellyegancolumn