The phone rings and Johnny Fripp clatters in his loafers with tassels, in a sun-drenched room overlooking the Rideau Canal near Lansdowne Park, his dream field. Currently, a clock will ring softly and mark the time.

Of course he is ready for a visit. “But make it 11, do you want? I have exercise class in the morning.”

On Tuesday, Fripp turns 99 and not an easy 99. He is the oldest member of the Ottawa Rough Riders alumni club and possibly the oldest surviving player in the entire CFL. And he was a better skier than a football player and earned a place in the Canadian Ski Hall of Fame after a 30-year career of racing and instruction. (And he survived the Second World War.)

A local legend, really not completely forgotten. A group of old sports gathered this week to give him a special Redblacks sweater decorated with his name and 99 on the back. Former riders Bob McKeown and Jeff Avery were there, historian Jim McAuley, old Ottawa torchbearer Stu Cameron, other local pillars named Frisby and Hillary and Tommy.

Johnny Fripp was a better skier than he was a footballer and was named the Canadian Ski Hall of Fame after a 30-year career.

Fripp played for the Riders directly from Glebe Collegiate, starting in 1941. It was not just an era, it was a different game. They wore leather helmets and played positions like ‘Flying Wing’, received $ 10 or $ 15 per game and were supposed to be ‘amateur’ athletes.

The clippings from the era are a glimpse into another world, such as hockey when it was a robber and not a blow.

“Ottawa Team achieves two important scores via Forward Pass,” reads a headline from the Montreal Gazette in 1941. “Burke, Golab and Fripp are excellent bearers for winners.”

Fripp was not a big man, maybe 5-7, but weighed a hefty 180 pounds, a build that did not escape the attention of the always observing sportswriters of the day.

Johnny Fripp will be 99 years old on Tuesday.

“One of the Ottawans is fat Johnny Fripp, former ski champion Dominion, and Lorne Barclay, a 19-year-old child from Ottawa Tech. Fripp is known as the man with the “piston gasket” legs for the enormous power he generates from them in quarterback sneaks, “reads a story from 1943.

“He was rated rookie of the season when with the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1941.”

Fripp is not someone who pays attention to his glory. He gets a shopping bag full of old photos and clippings – all disorganized – the kind of trump that a vain man could use to make a monument to himself. Not Tripp, who stuffed his triumphs into a cupboard.

He remembers the funny things. The old dressing room of Riders, he says, shared a building with a horse stable. His teammates were mostly out of service police and firefighters, not muscle men from American colleges.

In the old saying, a man fired a starting gun to mark the rest time. One game, a few pranksters had an idea, but they needed a dead duck and a launch pad. A plan was approaching. When the gun went off, on a rainy day of play, the accomplice threw the duck from a nearby roof, as if he were being blown out of the sky.

“It broke the whole stadium.”

Fripp was born in Ottawa, the eldest of three boys. His father, Herbert, founded an insurance and real estate company, H.D. Fripp & Son Ltd., in 1923. John took over in 1950 after his football career was over. (Both war and Rider star Tony “Golden Boy” Golab saved him from glory on the roster.)

He had four children with his first wife, Virginia, and adopted a daughter with his second wife, Liz.

A skier from the age of six, Fripp won many top competitions in Quebec and was the lead instructor on Mont Tremblant while serving in national and international ski commissions. Two of his boys became top sport jerseys.

Johnny Fripp is also a member of the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame.

He naturally follows the modern Redblacks, but is not fond of how players celebrate after a touchdown or even a tackle.

“I don’t like the way they show off. In the days I played, you were modest. You dropped your head when you scored a touchdown.” Boy, those days are over.

We end at the beginning, September 29, 1941.

“But above all, it was a memorable day for the Riders, and in particular for a 20-year-old fat high school star who made his first appearance in big football. Johnny Fripp, one of Canada’s greatest skiers … was pushed into the fight as a temporary replacement for Andy Tommy in the second quarter … it was his bull-like rushes right through the midst of the ranks of Montreal deep into Ottawa brought scoring position for the final touchdown … “

Certainly not his ‘final’. Johnny Tripp told good wishes that he will be around in February, for his 100th birthday.

