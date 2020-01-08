Egan: Hosting and murder - new rental rules cannot come soon enough

Loading...

Airbnb has a new “Neighborhood Support” tool on its website, a system that invites community comments on its activities.

Well, you asked for it: please stop making your platform easily available to people who invite or play gun guns. Two murders, multiple recordings in 15 months – too many hosts become guardians of the crime scene surrounded by yellow tape.

Although it is not yet clear how many of the Wednesday killing participants had weapons, the city woke up to a new shooting with a short-term rental in an old neighborhood full of single people and families in the downtown area. This is a beautiful old part of Gilmour Street and exactly why the city regulated this sector in 2019.

It’s not just the crowd parties, the revolving door of tenants, the noise, the inconvenience – it’s the possibility of flying bullets in units that were never intended to be used as unmanned hotels without security, possibly rented under false pretenses, for tenants the landlord may never meet or be a vet.

And there are many opportunities for problems: there are 6,300 short-term rental properties in Ottawa and many companies that follow an Airbnb model.

An Airbnb spokesperson said that the company is “deeply saddened” by the tragedy, adding that “our hearts go out to all who are affected.” It has deactivated the Gilmour list, “removed the booking guest” and says it supports the criminal investigation.

Less than ten days ago, the police responded to gunfire in a short-term rental at Willow Creek Circle, near Prince of Wales and Strandherd. It was 4:30 am. Great way to start the new year.

It is also so damn random and unpredictable and touches the suburbs just as badly – possibly worse – than the urban core. (Difficult to know what’s worse: people are shooting at residents of short-term rentals, or temporary tenants are shooting at other targets.)

Mid November the police were called to a house on Meadowlands Drive with a bullet hole in the front door and blood in it. It was a short-term rental. The landlord was perplexed; we’re getting less.

This newspaper was contacted about 18 months ago by a couple on Benson Street in Nepean about an Airbnb operating in a quiet residential street next to them. The city of Ottawa encouraged them to keep records of the activity, which they did religiously, and which constantly called for action.

Then they woke up in October 2019:

“Just as we have been concerned over the past 18 months … we had to call 911 this morning at 5.50 am, because there were gunshots next door and about 30-50 people were walking our streets and through our properties, screaming, screaming, a dozen cars … liquor bottles everywhere … the house next door has been destroyed. The police closed our street in front of that house and taped it off as a crime scene.

“So WHAT DOES IT DO TO ACT IN THIS CITY ????? Should a law-abiding citizen die? “

On that day, two men were treated in the hospital for gunshot wounds.

It’s enough to make your bloody murder scream, which we did in October 2018, when a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside a short-term rental on Carruthers Avenue. He had been at a wedding party. Hours later, coincidentally, there was another shooting at a short-term rental on Gilmour, not far from Wednesday’s tragedy.

We think there is help on the way.

In November, the city council approved new restrictions for short-term rental, although the new rules are not yet in force. This can take the whole of 2020, as many statutes and municipal regulations have to be amended.

They effectively prevent a person from running a short-term rental property investment property – such rentals, with minor exceptions, are only permitted in a person’s main residence. In theory, this means that owners will use more care when renting out their homes to strangers and possibly represent a larger share of owners on the property throughout the short-term sector.

Airbnb was, predictably, against the new regulations and said they were unfair to responsible operators who wanted to share their homes and create opportunities for visitors in a safe, affordable way.

However, such platforms have unintentionally created criminal opportunities: books can be done fraudulently, owners or managers are often off-site, there is sometimes little loyalty to the neighborhood. It is a “perfect scenario,” says a police officer in Ottawa.

One that cannot end soon enough.

