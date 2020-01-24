Egan: Five months later, wobbly LRT looks outside rescue

The Ottawa City Council held an emergency transit committee on Thursday (January 23, 2020) to identify some recent issues with the LRT in Ottawa. Julie Oliver / Postmedia

It was a five-hour meeting, but the most important news came in the first 10 minutes.

No, John Manconi, CEO of OC Transpo, will not be fired and the city of Ottawa will not tear the 30-year contract to run its new LRT system. For now, people, we’ll just keep saving this leaking ship.

City manager Steve Kanellakos offered the Ottawa Transit Commission a passionate defense of Manconi’s leadership in establishing the $ 2.1 billion rail system and credited the OC team for recovery after the detailed launch plan was thrown in the trash.

“I can tell you one thing from my perspective: this management team and especially Mr Manconi are not going anywhere. I am 100 percent confident.”

The city’s senior official said he felt compelled to speak to “the elephant in the room” after reports in the media that Manconi had to be driven out due to the many problems that have plagued LRT since its launch in September.

City manager Steve Kanellakos defended transit boss John Manconi during the Thursday transit meeting of the committee on Thursday. Julie Oliver / Postmedia

He also argued that ending the relationship with Rideau Transit Maintenance would be the wrong move.

“Inflating won’t fix it. Switching off leadership will not solve this. If you disable leadership, you disable me. I am ultimately responsible, “Kanellakos said, sitting in council chambers with every major LRT director.

At the moment he is probably right. Changing skippers at OC and dumping the maintenance contract would be disastrous. The last thing we need, five months in a launch complex that moves like a baby giraffe, is more chaos.

However, one of the themes that emerged from Thursday’s meeting was that RTM and its predecessor, RTG, were not prepared for fairly obvious events. And it still needs outside help to work together.

Related

During the winter tests in 2018/19, for example, there were problems with the switches, an essential device that leads trains to the right track. There are approximately 30 on the 12.5-kilometer system and in December and January there were six disruptions, some weather related.

Yes, RTG knew that ice and snowpack could prevent the ‘tongue’ of the switch from sliding into the ‘home’ position against the rigid rail. So what did it do during testing? Called the installer to check the operation of the heaters.

Did that work? Not so much. This happened again this year and RTM deployed staff with blow flares to melt the frozen mess. Some councilors were struck dumb.

“I have trouble understanding how to tell us that with a straight face,” Cumberland Coun. Stephen Blais told RTM CEO Peter Lauch, who spent most of the afternoon in the hot-seat, often with a loss of details.

The Trillium line, it was noted, uses natural gas heaters and has had virtually no problems with frozen switches for years.

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney was not impressed with RTM’s explanation, while Manconi said it was clear what RTM should do to solve the problem.

“Frankly, I’m shocked that we are where we are now,” McKenney said, considering that RTG knew it was a problem a year ago. The city would be “paralyzed” if the weather this winter was like last year, the council member added.

There was also a confusing but alarming explanation why LRT had stopped so many trains for wheel flats this week. (We have bought 17 double trains, but we only run eight at one point.)

“Is this really normal?” Commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert asked. “This is a fairly new system.”

Wheel surfaces occur regularly with every rail system. RTM has a two-wheel lathe that removes the flat spots on a pair of wheels, a process that takes about an hour. The problem? The machine did not work and the maker had to send a technician, which caused a long delay.

“We were left on the side of the highway with a flat tire,” McKenney said.

Several councilors said they had no faith in RTG’s ability to solve early problems.

For example, the consortium is not sure what caused this flat wheel eruption, and it is also not sure why 80 meters of overhead wire that feeds electricity to the trains was knocked down near St. Laurent station, what a huge headache caused in the East End.

It was also not reassuring to hear that an external consultant, a British company, is coming in to help RTM get its activities in order. Or that RTM assembles a task group to investigate the brake problem.

So no, maybe it’s not time for drastic action, such as cleaning a house. But at this pace that day is getting closer.

