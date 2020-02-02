Egan: “A damn shame” – the young Ottawa man turns life around and drowns in Mexico

Tristan Meyer smiles forever in the house where he grew up in the western part of Ottawa, in the rooms where he lived and breathed.

On the green foothills of Iceland, with his gray grandparents, at his bar mitzvah, in the shallow water of a blue sea, on a dazzling Bahamian beach, with his football team, with his mother, Michelle. It’s what happens when you die tragically at the age of 23. For days, raw and sleepless for eyes, there is a photographic history, precisely arranged, a soul that lives in its former worlds.

“It’s a damn shame. That’s all you can say. It’s a damn shame. He had so much to offer the world and claimed so much his life,” says Michelle, curled up on a sofa, now seven days of shiva.

Tristan had gone to the Cancun area of ​​Mexico early in the new year. On January 14 he swam with a friend on a beach in Tulum, about 135 kilometers south of the famous resort. He was in rough water and, Michelle was told, started to panic and blunt. His friend went for help. Tristan was swung back and forth by waves and brought to the shore unconscious.

As luck would have it, a doctor from Ottawa, Dr. Uday Chadha, passed and started resuscitation while the first responders descended. They managed to beat Tristan’s heart and he was taken to the hospital in Cancun and held on a ventilator in an induced coma.

Michelle, a naturopathic doctor in her early 60s, arrived the next day. For example, “the nightmare on top of the nightmare” began from waking in a hospital that limited her access to two hours a day, a restriction that still makes her angry.

When Tristan was finally “warmed up,” his brain activity increased, she said, and it seemed that he could get out. But he took a turn the next morning and on the evening of January 18, four days later, he was moved to a private room, “thawed” and died.

‘I often wake up crying in the morning. I am furious that this has happened. This is not fair. “

Michelle spoke about her boy with a disarming frankness. Tristan had a wild spirit and a “great” personality, she said. As a child he had attention problems, bad enough to be ‘kicked’ out of an alternative Waldorf school.

He later went to Nepean High School and a private boarding school in Quebec. As a teenager, there was drug use, Michelle said, serious enough that she was afraid he might not survive.

Ottawa, native Tristan Meyer, 23, is pictured here on vacation in Iceland.

“Oh, I waited to see him face down in a ditch.” But he turned to Narcotics Anonymous and was sober in the last four years of his life, she added. He was an enthusiastic athlete who played basketball, football and rugby. Baseball, music, dancing and cooking were among his passions.

His family life was complicated. His biological father, Armando Ferreira, is a Portuguese immigrant who lives in Toronto. His grandparents were survivors of the Holocaust. He has many mixed brothers and sisters. There were important indigenous influences and from the age of twelve he traveled widely: Indonesia, Turkey, Israel, Germany and Spain.

“He changed what could be a terrible and complicated mess for other people into something that brought him real joy and he enjoyed it,” his stepfather, Paul Wertman, wrote about the family network.

Tristan attended Carleton University for a year and attended a few more in Ryerson, studied sociology and reconnected with Armando. There he participated in a work-study program in the Bahamas that was aimed at helping disabled young people integrate into the school system. Helping others, especially those who were disadvantaged, became a professional direction, his family says.

“He collected money to send back to help with the (hurricane) reconstruction,” Wertman wrote in his eulogy. “That’s the kind of person that Tristan had become – a very big heart, and with an enormous energy to implement his best intentions.”

Michelle also points to this “tragic irony” that Tristan died just when he had brought his life together.

“The teenage years were the years in which I expected that he might not make it”, she said. “Then he got his act together and was moving mountains. He supported other people, he lived and loved life. He fully claimed it.”

The memorial service on January 23 was packed with grieving Tristan’s worlds.

Ottawa, native Tristan Meyer, 23, is pictured here on vacation in Iceland.

“To be honest, one day I thought I was going to write the witness speech at his wedding, not his eulogy,” said Noah Berdowski, 22, a direct friend since they met in class 9. “It was me, you and Mikey forever.”

And now it won’t be. There are no more pictures to take and to arrange, just like that, for injured eyes to see.

