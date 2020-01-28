EFF: Ring app sends your personal information to third parties

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Amazon Ring is more likely to remove privacy issues than other smart home companies. It has defended controversial initiatives such as its cooperation with police by claiming that it only wants to make communities safer. However, it will be harder to deflect the newest chapter in the Ring saga. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) says it has completed a thorough analysis of Ring’s Android app and that the company is sharing a lot of private user data with third parties.

Ring was given a prominent place thanks to the power of video doorbells, which for many years were by far the best devices of their kind. Privacy advocates have closely monitored Ring since it admitted that human employees previously had unrestricted access to large portions of user video. Ring’s laissez-faire attitude re-emerged when it began working with the police to promote Ring products and encourage users to provide video to investigators in the Neighbors app.

To use Ring’s excellent cameras, you must install the app on a mobile device. The EFF had to poke and poke the app to learn its secrets, but it was finally possible to observe the https data that the app sends while you use it. The EFF says the Ring app sends personally identifiable information to four different companies: Facebook, branch.io, Mixpanel, and AppsFlyer. Some of these companies not only receive an unreasonable amount of data, but they are not all mentioned in Ring’s privacy statements.

Almost every app has some sort of trackers that evaluate how people use them, but the EFF says that Ring’s use of trackers is out of step with other smart home companies. Via the Graph API of Facebook, the app sends data such as when you open the app, your time zone, device model and unique identification. Branch will receive your IP address, device model and some unique identification data. AppsFlyer seems to focus on keeping track of when and how you installed the Ring app, which is not too personal. However, it also gets the current status of sensors on your phone, such as the accelerometer and gyroscope.

The EFF mentions the tracker of the analysis company MixPanel as the most disturbing. This company will receive your email address, full name, device model, Bluetooth status and even the number of Ring devices associated with your account and where they are located. User experience statistics are an important part of mobile development, but there is no reason why a third party needs this type of data.

We contacted Ring for comment, but the company has not responded at this time. We will update with a statement when and whether we have one.

