In recent months, in cities across the country, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Half Full have organized Bulleit Frontier Lab seminars to educate and empower bartenders and those working in the hospitality industry.

Bulleit Frontier Labs started in 2018, and the last leg of the tour started last summer with a full day of events at the Tales of the Cocktail conference in New Orleans. The discussions, which brought together the best liquor and cocktail experts, spanned the full range of the history of the boilermaker, led by Half Full editor Noah Rothbaum and Half Full columnist Lew Bryson , to more personal presentations, like that of Josh Harris and Morgan. Schick on how to create an award-winning and eye-catching drink menu, and one by Tim Etherington-Judge, founder of the nonprofit organization Healthy Hospo, on how essential it is for bartenders to have a balanced lifestyle.

The series also included an ongoing conversation about the importance and future of mentoring in the bar industry as well as how to train and teach entry-level employees and those entering the bar. in the business. A group of bartender stars and bar owners have entered, including Ivy Mix, Julie Reiner, Laura Cullen, Yael Vengroff, Christine Wiseman, Albe Huerta, Alicia Perry and Chris Bostick.

In several cities, author and star from Portland, Oregon, bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler shared his informative and engaging presentation, the Bartender Paradox, on why bartenders should stay behind the bar and not get distracted by other opportunities.

In Atlanta, New York's best bartender, Karl Franz Williams, talked about staying relevant and how a bar can create a cocktail program and concept that is always popular regardless of the latest trends.

And Rothbaum and bartender Adam Fournier gave a fascinating talk about the new frontier of cocktails and cuisine in Los Angeles, which touched on the origins and the future of the city's restaurant and bar scene.

Bulleit is dedicated to supporting the education of bartenders and the hotel community in general, and is proud to announce that it is sponsoring other editions of the Bulleit Frontier Lab seminars across the country in 2020 We hope to see you at one of them!

