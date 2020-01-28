Edouard proves that he is of a different class during the Celtic - Teammate victory

MIKEY JOHNSTON revealed why he took a second free kick when many expected Edouard to come to the end after scoring two goals.

Edouard came off the bench in the 63rd minute of the game with Celtic 1-0, against 69th minute Celtic was 3-0 higher than that of an Eddy brace.

The striker is said to have started the game, but he suffered a toe injury that led Neil Lennon to put the Frenchman on the bench. The Celtic manager is not prepared to risk his star attack for the full 90 minutes.

“When he gets the ball, he thinks something is going to happen. He is incredible. “Johnston told SunSport.

“He is quiet as a character and he is also chilled. He is also selfless – I wanted him to kick the second half free for his hat trick.

“But I was on free kicks for the game and he said to me:” No, go, take it “.

“I said to him,” You are on your guard, take it, “but he said,” No, you take it. “

Fans in the ground expected Edouard to take it because he was on the right track – Mikey did it but nothing came of it.

The fact that he tells his teammates to get involved and to be selfless shows the illusion of the character of the player. He has confidence in his abilities and wants to see his teammates perform.

Celtic has a top-class striker. When he finally leaves Parkhead, it is for a record amount.