Edouard On The Bench - Confirmed Celtic Team V Ross County

Neil Lennon is preparing for an abundance of games in the coming months, while fighting in all three remaining competitions available to him to win. Most of the Celtic games are away from paradise, so his team must use today’s home game against Ross County.

The Bhoys have twice defeated County this season and they will need more of the same today with Rangers breeding their necks in the rankings. After an impressive 2020 start against Partick during the week, Neil Lennon had one or two headaches to face for today’s game.

The manager was forced to change his formation to a 3-5-2 to take care of some injuries, but after losing Frimpong to injury, the Irishman had a decision to decide whether he would stick to his 3-5-2 or would return to its default setting.

With the team just announced, it seems that Lennon will indeed switch back to standard mode, but the big surprise is that he chose Leigh Griffiths to take the lead while Edouard goes to the bench. Bauer and Hayes defend four men and the good news is that James Forrest returns from an injury.

The Celtic bank also looks interesting with Klimala wanting to make his home debut and fans will be happy to see the young Dembele in the first team again.