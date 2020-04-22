Edmunds compares 2020 Honda Accord with Hyundai Sonata

The Honda Accord has been Edmunds’ top-rated midsize sedan considering the fact that this most up-to-date generation introduced for the 2018 model calendar year. But a new challenger has arrived on the scene: the redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata.

The earlier Sonata exhibited a quiet competence in most fields, though it performed it safe and sound in the styling section. The 2020 Sonata, in distinction, has a modern and daring new appear. It also debuts many functions that are exceptional for this class of auto, such as the ability to use your cellphone as a crucial.

Are the changes more than enough to dethrone the reigning winner? Edmunds’ workforce of professional reviewers look at the 2020 Accord and the 2020 Sonata to decide a winner.

Interior Lodging

One of the major explanations to invest in a midsize sedan instead of a smaller sedan these kinds of as the Honda Civic or Hyundai Elantra is amplified passenger place. Both of those the Accord and the Sonata feature plentiful legroom in the front and again, allowing a 6-foot-tall passenger to sit guiding a equally sized driver without concern.

There are small dissimilarities, even so. The Accord’s tapered roofline decreases headroom in the back again relative to the Sonata, and taller rear occupants may well come to feel the pinch. The driver’s footwell is also a small restricted, and some may rub their knees towards the really hard plastic of the centre tunnel.

The Sonata gives a lot more headroom than the Accord in both of those rows, even in products outfitted with a panoramic sunroof. And contrary to the Accord, our motorists had no difficulty fitting in the Sonata.

Winner: Sonata

Consolation AND REFINEMENT

The Accord does a nice position of preserving you comfy on the street. Its suspension ably filters out massive bumps and cracks in the pavement, and the entrance seats are supportive for long drives. It is also nicely insulated versus website traffic noise.

The Sonata’s seats are significantly less snug and give less adjustments. It also has a firmer ride, and you are going to experience far more highway imperfections than in the Accord. Exterior noise is additional intrusive in the Sonata, much too a driver could have to raise his or her voice to converse with rear-seat travellers on the highway.

Winner: Accord

INFOTAINMENT AND DRIVING AIDS

The 2020 Sonata’s method options a rational on-monitor menus and massive digital buttons that really do not require significantly notice to function properly. We also like that the Sonata’s state-of-the-art basic safety systems — these types of as targeted visitors-adaptive cruise handle and lane-centring assist — work well on the highway and are out there on the the greater part of trim concentrations.

The Accord’s driver aids also perform well, although the forward collision warning process can from time to time be overly sensitive and concern warnings when they’re not actually warranted. Its infotainment technique is trickier to use, much too. The layout is far more cluttered, the on-display buttons are too modest, and the menu structure is puzzling.

Winner: Sonata

DRIVING Functionality

When functionality is not always at the major of each individual buyer’s intellect, a midsize sedan has to have more than enough energy to move a automobile full of men and women when you need to have it. While the Sonata with its optional upgraded 180-horsepower motor beats the 192-horsepower Accord in an outright -60 mph take a look at, the Honda responds extra immediately when you stage on the accelerator pedal.

The Accord also possesses outstanding handling in tight corners. The Sonata is merely proficient. For added pleasurable, the Accord offers a much larger motor with significantly much more energy, and it can even be paired to a guide transmission. A identical engine improve does not exist for the Sonata.

Winner: Accord

Value PROPOSITION

As with most Hyundais, the Sonata is noteworthy for its worth. Its starting off cost of $24,555 including desired destination undercuts most rivals, nevertheless it is geared up with characteristics you frequently pay more for in rivals. Bigger trims add options that are exceptional for this course, this sort of as driverless parking controlled through the important fob. Rounding out the worth proposition is the most extensive warranty in the business.

Though the Sonata would seem stronger on paper, the Accord, which begins at $24,975, presents a distinctive form of worth. Strip absent the badge on the steering wheel, and the cabin seems to be like just one you’d come across in a luxury sedan. The handle knobs and stalks function with fulfilling precision, and the in general appear borrows heavily from Acura’s sedans. You continue to get lots of capabilities for your dollars with the Accord, nevertheless it also goes a minor further than the Sonata in producing you sense like you purchased a little something specific.

Winner: Accord

EDMUNDS States: The 2020 Honda Accord and 2020 Hyundai Sonata each give their have unique strengths in the midsize sedan group. The Accord is much more fascinating over-all thanks to its deluxe cabin, comfy experience and solid efficiency.

___

This story was furnished to The Connected Push by the automotive web-site Edmunds. Cameron Rogers is a news and evaluations editor at Edmunds. Twitter: @_crogers.

Associated hyperlinks:

—Edmunds Evaluate: 2020 Honda Accord https://edmu.in/2TVBiE6

—Edmunds Review: 2020 Hyundai Sonata https://edmu.in/2TXWNUZ

—Edmunds: Greatest Midsize Sedans https://edmu.in/2vv2Oz5

Cameron Rogers Of Edmunds, The Associated Push