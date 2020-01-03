Edmonton woman giving thank you cards to residents of Candy Cane Lane – Edmonton

Loading...

A woman from Edmonton sends handwritten thank-you notes to the residents of YEG Candy Cane Lane.

Angelika Matson read about vandalism in the Crestwood neighborhood and decided that she wanted to give the neighborhood, which has so much of it for the Edmontonians, its own holiday cheer.

We are happy about random friendly actions, in which the residents receive a thank you for their hard work. What we don't like to hear are reports of vandalism. Help spread the word … choose kindness, pay attention to property and the efforts of the homeowner.

– YEG Candy Cane Lane (@YEGCCL), December 28, 2019

"I thought:" Why not give every resident a card? "Everyone likes to get a thank you card," Matson said.

She expected around 50 cards to be written, but quickly discovered that there were many more residents.

"I didn't know how big Candy Cane Lane was! There are over 140 houses that need cards," laughed Matson.

“I have social media crowd sourced and ask people to write about 10 cards. I drove through the city and picked it up. "

Matson said that many of the letters are personal or sentimental and describe exactly how the holiday staple affected them.

"I cried when I read a message. It said: “Candy Cane Lane was one of the first Christmas activities I attended as a freshman in Edmonton and Canada. Many thanks to everyone who makes this possible every year. & # 39; "

A letter to the residents of YEG Candy Cane Lane

Morgan Black / Global News

YEG Candy Cane Lane has been a popular vacation activity for over 50 years.

"I didn't realize how important the event was for so many people's Christmas traditions. Everyone has a story about Candy Cane Lane. I want it to go on. Maybe that happens every year."

"I think it's a reference to the spirit of Edmonton. We all go out and stand in the cold and do something festive. It's really great to find a way to thank these people. They collect so much for Edmonton's food Bank. "

If additional letters are received, Matson plans to forward them to the Community League or to volunteers who can help run the event.

"I know how important a thank you is. It’s so motivating. I thought they might not be thanked as much as they should be. This is a great way to do it. "

Matson plans to deliver the letter by mid-January. If you want to write a letter, you can contact them via Twitter.

