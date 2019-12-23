Edmonton Singing Christmas Tree sings the last note – Edmonton

Loading...

Published on December 22, 2019

Updated December 22, 2019

It is the end of an Edmonton Christmas favorite.

Last weekend, 50 seasons of the Edmonton Singing Christmas Tree were celebrated, and on Sunday the curtain closed on its last show.

The vocal tree began in 1967 with a two-year hiatus in the late 2000s. It raised thousands of dollars for local charities.

Managing director John Cameron said a natural end had come, but he had big plans for the future.

"The structure of the Christmas singing tree will be cleared away for a while, but there will definitely be something else," said Cameron.

"It has been an amazing journey to be able to continuously improve. Seeing how young children who started in the children's choir are now singing solos on stage – it really gets me crazy."

Before the show started, Cameron and other organizers gave the performers an encouraging lecture. People tore up and hugged each other before going on stage to sing in the tree one last time.

"I have had the opportunity to participate in something that has contributed so much to the city of Edmonton – not only to collect donations but also to please the people who watch the show," said choir member Raffaella Spadafora.

The last shows were sold out, and the proceeds went to the John Cameron Changing Lives Foundation.

The singing Christmas tree has 150 actors in a 35-foot structure.

