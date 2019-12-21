Edmonton police raid drug house pending indictment – Edmonton

Loading...

Published on December 21, 2019 at 3:47 pm

Updated December 21, 2019 at 3:48 p.m.

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

Edmonton police announced that the tactical team had issued a warrant for a Edmonton residence at 89 Street and 115 Avenue, which is a "nuisance" for the neighborhood.

Similar news

Police said the officers arrived at around 9:00 am on Saturday and received information that the house was being used for stolen property and drug trafficking.

READ MORE: The Alberta sheriffs have closed the drug store in northeastern Edmonton

Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said the house had been a nuisance to the neighborhood for a long time, and on Saturday they had enough information to execute a search warrant. The police have yet to search the house thoroughly, Clark said.

"It was all done out of the northwestern division," Clark said. “We used our tactics team to get started, based on our intelligence. In such situations, it is normal for us to be dealing with drug houses.

The story continues under the advertisement

"Hopefully this will be another one that is closed to this neighborhood because it was a thorn in the side of the people around."

Tweet this

READ MORE: The Edmonton home was closed after criminal and drug related activities

According to the police, eight people were removed from the house. Indictment is pending.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR