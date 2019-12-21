Edmonton Oilers lose again at Rogers Place – Edmonton

Loading...

Published on December 20, 2019 at 11:46 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The Pittsburgh Penguins handed the Edmonton Oilers another home defeat on Friday night with a 5-2 win at Rogers Place.

Similar news

The Oilers are 1-5-2 in their last eight home games.

CONTINUE READING:

Edmonton Oilers are missing in St. Louis



Chad Ruhwedel put the penguins on the board eight minutes later when his point shot fluttered through Mike Smith. Five minutes later, Joseph Blandisi jumped out of the box and dodged Zach Aston-Reese. He hit Smith with a backhand decade to make it 2-0 penguins.

Zack Kassian scored his 13th win of the season in the second half when he shot a Darnell Nurse shot past Tristan Jarry. Jared McCann stole Ethan Bear's puck on the penguins' blue line and campaigned for another 3-1 goal in Pittsburgh. In the last minute of the season, Riley Sheahan scored the Oilers' first shorthanded goal.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

Edmonton Oilers is waiting for the 2-1 win in Dallas



In the same power game of the penguins, Kris Letang shot a one-time cross from Smith and scored 4-2 [38 seconds] in the third game. Connor McDavid was still 3:36 ahead and pushed a puck home. However, the goal was discarded when McDavid was found guilty of interfering with the goalkeeper. Brandon Tanev added an empty letter for Pittsburgh.

The Oilers are 1-5-1 in their seven and sit at 19-15-4 in the season. They will host in Montreal on Saturday. Experience the game on 630 CHED with the face-off show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR