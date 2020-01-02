Edmonton Oil Kings starts trading in 2020 and wins, remains top team in WHL – Edmonton

Loading...

Things are looking good for the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2020.

The Western Hockey League team started the year with a goalkeeper and a 4-3 win over Everett Silvertips on Wednesday in Rogers Place.

The Oil Kings, who currently have the best record of any WHL team in the 2019-20 season, started the day with the announcement that they had taken over 20-year-old goalkeeper Beck Warm through a trade from the Tri-City Americans.

READ MORE: The Edmonton Oil Kings hope to boost last season's success by launching a new WHL campaign

The deal also provides for the Oil Kings to receive potential striker Riley Stuart [17]. In return, the Americans acquired goalkeeper Carter Gylander and striker Cade Littler.

The Americans will also receive a selection for the second round in the WHL Bantam Draft 2021 and a selection for the fourth round in the WHL Bantam Draft 2022.

The story continues under the advertisement

Statistically, Warm comes from its best WHL season. The Whistler, B.C. Netminder ended the 2018-19 season with a 32-23-5-0 record, 2.94 goals against the average and a saving of 0.916 percent.

Sebastian Cossa has seen the most starts on the net for the Oil Kings this season. It is not immediately clear how the addition of warm can affect this.

"We are delighted to have Beck join our group," said Oil King General Manager Kirt Hill in a press release.

"Beck is an elite goalkeeper in our league and such a good person on and off the ice."

Warm is the twin brother of Will Warm, a former Oil Kings defender.

Below are some videos from Global News about the Edmonton Oil Kings.

00:47

Edmonton Oil Kings Announces New Leadership Group

Previous video

Next video

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,