Edmonton fire chief talks about the city's needs, achievements and his resignation – Edmonton

2019 was a busy year for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, with an estimate of around 3,500 fire fighting events in the city for the year.

Global News sat down with Fire Chief Ken Block, where he highlighted key issues and achievements that he would have liked to improve.

The boss also discussed why he was leaving Edmonton and reported more about his upcoming opportunity in Australia.

For the sake of clarity, this interview was edited and condensed.

Chief Ken Block: If I could do one thing, it would be for smokers to assess the risks associated with poking a cigarette into a planter. It's sad to say that we have one or more of these mega-fires every year, and in 2019 we had another one on the south side that did $ 3.7 million in damage. It destroyed dozens of families, dozens of people, and was completely avoidable.

Chris Chacon: Do we have enough stations with this amount of fires? Are more needed? Do we have enough staff?

Chief Ken Block: Edmonton has a good fire department, but we don't have a Cadillac level. By that I mean, in my words, we are two fire stations behind where we should have optimal service. In order to actually achieve our performance goals, we are doing a good job with these performance measurements, but we are not there yet.

Block also talked about the positive progress in helping employees facing mental health problems.

Chief Ken Block: Over the past four years, we at Edmonton have worked intensively to reduce the stigma, raise awareness of mental wellbeing, be a cause for our people and provide support. We have two reliable training programs, one for mental health first aid and the other for mental health readiness, that help strengthen our staff's resilience.

Block also shared his thoughts on the provincial budget and its impact on the service.

Chief Ken Block: It is the very reduced provincial budget that has really reduced provincial grants and provincial counter-funding that has been pledged – that has been [now] withheld. For example, a station in the southeast of Charlesworth that is really late, and so we do not have the funding to continue operating this station. There is a need for this station, and there will certainly be a significant need for it in five years, and you know that we [now] do not have the resources to design, build and hire the crews by can be used from there.

The chief went to talk about his departure and thought about this service.

Chris Chacon: How long have you been here? How long have you been on duty here in Edmonton?

Chief Ken Block: As a young man, I was lucky enough to find this career in 1980. So I've been here for over 39 years, I started in May 1980 and when I get out in February I think it's 39 years and seven months. I've been the happiest person in the past forty years. The great people, it is the people who make up the fire department – they are amazing, their commitment, their professionalism. The great people who looked after me as a fireman from the start, until I had the privilege of being named the 16th fire chief in Edmonton eleven years ago.

Chris Chacon: Would you like to give us a brief overview of your next step?

Chief Ken Block: The Australian state of Victoria contacted me in July and drew my attention to some changes that he was making to save a new fire brigade in Victoria. You said, "Chief, we really want you to think about running this organization." That's why they created a new position there, Victoria Fire Rescue Officer. Our discussion led us to a place where they made me an offer and frankly what an opportunity. To go from 40 years as the happiest fire fighter in North America to the next five years as the happiest fire fighter in the world, how do you say no to that?

Ken Block was appointed Fire Chief of Edmonton on February 1, 2009. His last day at Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is February 3rd.

