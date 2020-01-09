Edmonton chef Ryan Hotchkiss kicks off his NAC residence with an umami-rich dinner

Loading...

When Edmonton restaurant Bündok made the 2018 new list of the best new Canadian restaurants in the EnRoute magazine, writer Nancy Matsumoto chose the sea bream crudo from chief owner Ryan Hotchkiss, Parisienne gnocchi and citrus posset dessert as praise.

Those dishes plus much more from the native Alberta were served on Wednesday evening in 1 Elgin, the restaurant of the National Arts Center, when Hotchkiss started his stint as the second resident chef of the 2019-2020 season.

About 90 people attended the five-course dinner with a ticket, which showed an example of some hotchettisses, refined but on the menu at 1 Elgin over the next two months.

The aim of the residency program, which was launched last fall with the term of office of indigenous chef Rich Francis, is to give prospective Canadian chefs a national platform to showcase their art, said Nelson Borges, NAC’s general manager for food and food. drink. The NAC website will display recipes, interviews and other content related to its chefs. At 1 Elgin, the production of Hotchkiss’s dishes, which normally come from the modest kitchen of Bündok for up to 37 guests, must be scaled up to be made for up to 200 guests who want a meal for a showtime at Southam Hall.

Wednesday night’s dinner was more relaxed, interrupted by explanatory words from NAC chef Kenton Leier and Hotchkiss, whose actual stay in Ottawa will only last five days, after which the Leier team will release the Edmontonian dishes without the guidance of the maker . Also behind the podium of the NAC was Marcel Morgenstern, a representative of Niagara’s Pondview Estate Winery, who supplied bottles of his Bella Terra wine family with every course.

Sea bream crudo, Thai basil, apples, chili, citrus, olive oil

jpg

The dinner started with the sea bream crudo, which Hotchkiss said was inspired by his travels in Southeast Asia. The apples from the dish are a kind of substitute for papaya, he explained. As prepared at the NAC, the impeccable raw fish was tasty, but I thought it would have been even tastier and livelier if the heat, salt and olive oil were set a little higher.

Parmesan soup, shallot jam, rye crumb – a dish from Ryan Hotchkiss of Bundök in Edmonton, the second resident chef of the 2019-2020 season. It was served during a special dinner on January 9, 2020 in 1 Elgin, the restaurant of the NAC.

jpg

This delicious soup, made with parmesan crusts that many throw away, was a testament to the laudable efforts of Hotchkiss to minimize waste in his kitchen. It was delicious and full of umami.

Parisienne gnocchi, roasted mushrooms, sage, brown butter, sunflower gremolata – a dish from Ryan Hotchkiss of Bundök in Edmonton, the second resident chef of the 2019-2020 season. It was served during a special dinner on January 9, 2020 in 1 Elgin, the restaurant of the NAC.

jpg

The umami party continued with the Parisienne gnocchi fortified with cheese and mushrooms. I had similar dumplings in Ottawa that were lighter and kissy. However, nutty butter and seedy gremolata have helped make this dish a wow.

Grilled tenderloin, black garlic butter, charred cabbage, yeast vinaigrette – a dish from Ryan Hotchkiss of Bundök in Edmonton, the second resident chef of the 2019-2020 season. It was served during a special dinner on January 9, 2020 in 1 Elgin, the restaurant of the NAC.

jpg

How can an Alberta chef waste an opportunity to present beef on a clearly visible menu? The grilled tenderloin of Hotchkiss caught all the right notes for taste, softness and savory umami, and the sauce that remained after the meat had disappeared from the plate called for dipping.

Citrus posset with red berries and mint, a dessert by Ryan Hotchkiss from Bundök in Edmonton, the second resident chef of the 2019-2020 season. It was served during a special dinner on January 9, 2020 in 1 Elgin, the restaurant of the NAC.

jpg

Apparently this dessert is simplicity itself, made with just lemon, cream and sugar before it is topped. It was a bit like a ubiquitous crème brûlée minus a crispy canopy, but lighter yet rich and refreshingly clear and sour.

Although I didn’t question everyone in the dining room, the consensus at our table for four was that the dishes from Hotchkiss, and also the Bella Terra wines, were crowd pullers. I would certainly like to enjoy their overt charms again.

The program of the NAC chefs will later feature chef Helena Loureiro, whose Montreal restaurants Helena and Portus 360 reflect her Portuguese heritage. The special dinner with the dishes of Loureiro will be held on 17 March. The fourth and final chef in the residency program is Jonathan Gushue, chef at the Fogo Island Inn in Newfoundland, who is coming to Ottawa in May.

phum@postmedia.com

ALSO IN THE NEWS

GigSpace preview: Gordon Grdina starts 2020 with the debut recording of Nomad Trio

Justin Bieber says he fought Lyme disease and mono

Eating out: Hey Kitchen’s glowing hot fusion presents Japanese takes on simple Western dishes