Edmonton boy fights rare diseases that make him itch like mad

Armando Perez was only three months old when he itched.

His mother, Alexandra Perez, says it's not normal scratching that can be fixed with a cute pair of baby gloves. It was so bad that there were blood stains on his sheets and crusts on his little arms and legs.

At first she thought Armando might have an allergy.

"I tried different detergents and different body detergents, but he was still itching," recalls Perez, when the 2 1/2 year old and his big brother and little sister are playing with their grandpa on the ground floor of their Edmonton house.

Then it turned yellow. I thought, "Well, that's not normal."

She says she took the boy to the doctor, blood tests were ordered, and they came back "completely amazed." The doctor sent Armando to a specialist and he was admitted to the city's children's clinic for a week to do further tests.

Perez and her husband Walter soon discovered that their son had progressive familial intraheptic cholestasis – an extremely rare genetic liver disease, in which every 50,000 to 100,000. Child is sick all over the world.

Dr. Cara Mack, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital Colorado, says 40 to 80 cases of the disease are diagnosed in the United States each year. And there are six different types.

Armando has type 2, which is caused by a gene mutation that reduces bile flow.

Mack, who hasn't treated Armando, says 100 percent of type 2 patients are symptomatic.

"Because of the fact that bile acids get stuck in the liver … which damages the liver directly," says Mack, who notes that this leads to scarring and eventually cirrhosis.

According to Mack, this also leads to growth retardation, since children cannot break down fats or absorb vitamins A, D, E and K.

"You get significant deficiencies in these vitamins, which can lead to significant bleeding, for example," she says. "If you have vitamin D deficiency, you can have thin bones and breaks.

“The last big symptom you get is itching because the bile acids are in the liver. They migrate backwards into the bloodstream and accumulate in the bloodstream. "

As a result, children "itch like crazy," she said.

The itching persists day and night, so many children cannot sleep well. It can even limit appetite.

"It affects every aspect of her life."

Perez says she was shocked to learn that Armando has the rare genetic disease.

Both she and her husband are carriers of the gene that causes it, and there is a 25 percent chance that it will be passed on to a child. Her other two children have no illness.

"Armando is the only one we know in Alberta," she says. "We only know five other children in Canada, so a total of six we know."

According to Perez, Armando was given a special formula with a fat that he could absorb, and he took vitamins and various medications.

"He has improved so that he no longer has jaundice."

But, she says, her happy little boy is still scratching.

"The itching is so intense and extreme," explains Perez. "It's always inside so it can't be taken away. It's just always, always itchy."

Armando will shortly start a clinical trial that could relieve the itching.

"It doesn't do anything for the disease to progress, but it does help with its itch symptom, which is its main problem," says his mother.

In the meantime, his parents will continue to watch for signs that he is getting sick: losing weight, turning yellow, an inflamed stomach.

"It's hard to watch him when you can't do anything."

Perez says it's even more difficult to know that Armando is likely to need a liver transplant before he turns 10.

"There is no cure."

© 2019 The Canadian Press

