Editor-in-chief ‘Cosmo’ draws Bachelor Cover after participant Victoria Fuller modeled clothing with an offensive slogan

On Monday evening, February 3, Bachelor Nation fans might have expected to see Bachelor participant Victoria Fuller at Cosmopolitan’s next digital magazine issue – but that won’t happen after Fuller allegedly spotted modeling clothing with the words “White Lives Matter” For another clothing brand .

The photo popped up last month that Fuller had previously modeled for a “Marlin Lives Matter” advertising campaign and wore clothing with the offensive slogan.

In an open letter written by Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Pels on Monday, Pels wrote: “The White Lives Matter movement unmistakably does not reflect the values ​​of the Cosmo brand.” She also announced that Fuller won the group’s date challenge, her coverage would not be released.

“We are in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to put an end to injustice for people of color,” she added.

“When my team and I flew to Costa Rica for our challenge, we were not told who our models would be. We didn’t even meet them until we were all set to camera, ready to start our shoot, “Pels wrote.

“So when it was time to choose the winner of the challenge – whose prize was a digital cover from Cosmo – I only knew that the participants were their first name and the energy they brought through the camera lens,” she continued. “It was only a few weeks ago that I discovered that the woman I had chosen had modeled in her past in an advertising campaign with White Lives Matter clothing.”

Pels closed the open letter with: “My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to tackle this problem. We had already printed the fashion shoot in our March issue, complete with an insert of the cover, and of course the episode was already filmed. What finally felt good was choosing not to publish the digital cover on our website or social feeds, and just being honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we stand. “

Fuller’s performance was reportedly linked to the White Marlin Marina, which used slogans “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” to promote the conservation of certain fish species, especially white marlin, USA Today reported in 2016.

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

