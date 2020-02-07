Edition date season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Netflix plot, cast, trailer

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on comics with the same name and is set in the same universe as fellow teenage drama Riverdale.

With Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka as the titular witch, the dark reboot of the chirpy 90’s sitcom is currently in its third season (or part 3, as it is officially named on Netflix). But will Greendale’s witches return to literally raise hell for the fourth time?

Here’s everything we know so far …

Will there be a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?



It is not necessary to pray to the Lord of the Dark, Chilling Adventures or Sabrina Part 4 has already been confirmed. Netflix ordered 16 episodes in December 2018. These have been split into parts 3 and 4, with part 3 landed on Netflix in January 2020.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been updated for 16 more episodes! Production starts next year and the next batch will be broadcast in two parts: Parts 3 and 4. pic.twitter.com/OvwMftgMN0

– See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018

When will season 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina be released on Netflix?

There is no official release date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4. Part 3 touched Netflix January 24, 2020, so it may take a while before the fourth episode is released on the streamer.

If the release pattern is similar to the first two batches (part 1 was released in October 2018, part 2 follows in April 2019), we can expect part 4 to go to end of 2020. The production for part 4 is currently underway, and the recordings are expected to be completed in February 2020.

What is it about?

In part 3, Sabrina went into the depths of hell to save her friend, whose body stopped the Dark Lord, also known as the scary real father of Sabrina. The series expanded on the mythology of the show and introduced viewers to a whole new (under) world.

Because Sabrina is Sabrina, she could not just leave the injustices in hell undisputed, and promised to bring new management into the realm of Satan. The show pulled a magazine from the Avengers: Endgame playbook and rumbled in the past with different timelines, resulting in two co-existing Sabrinas in the present day – one that rules hell and one that returns to Greendale.

It is unclear what the focus of part 4 so far will be, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap that part 4 would probably follow both Sabrinas at the same time.

“We are still photographing and moving on to our latest episodes of part 4, which was really great fun,” he said. “Each part has its own kind of identity, and part 4 is different from part 3, where much of it took place in hell, we still have that. But every episode of part 4 is like its own mini horror movie, which is exciting. “

Who is in the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?

Completion of the Spellman clan led by Sabrina from Kiernan Shipka are Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis (the office) as aunt Hilda and Chance Perdomo as cousin Ambrose.

Sabrina’s mortal friends are played by Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle), Jaz Sinclair (Rosalind Walker) and Lachlan Watson (Theo Putnam). Watson and Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Sabrina’s witch friend Nick Scratch, were screwed up to series of regulars for part 3, and they are expected to play an important role in part 4.

Michelle Gomez (Mary Wardwell / Lilith / Madam Satan), Tati Gabrielle (Prudence Blackwood) and Richard Coyle (Father Blackwood) are also likely to return.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but in the meantime you can watch the music video and trailer for part 3 again …

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JYiMZtIkCo (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=getvYflDK98 (/ embed)