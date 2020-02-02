Edition date season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | plot, cast

Netflix’s obscure look at Sabrina the Teenage Witch turned out to be one of the surprising hits of 2018, with streaming service-locking maker Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the cast reduced to at least a four seasons run.

There is a lot more to come from Greendale’s witches – starting with the third season, which comes in January 2020.

To invent everything we know about the new season below.

When was Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina released on Netflix?

Good news – Netflix has announced that season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming Friday, January 24, 2020:

– Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 7, 2019

– NetflixQueue (@NetflixQueue) December 7, 2019

Production in season three (it shot back to back with season four) started in Vancouver at the end of April and ran through the summer. We hoped to get the third block of episodes in time for Halloween (CAOS was at the same time the big show of Netflix in 2018), but that would have given the production team only six months to run eight episodes. Still, not long to wait now, though …

– See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018

Who is in the cast of The Chiling Adventures of Sabrina?

Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson, who play Nick Scratch and Theo, have been promoted to series of regulars for part three and four, as confirmed by Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter account.

– See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) June 6, 2019

And what would Sabrina be without, you know, Sabrina. Kiernan Shipka returns, together with Ross Lynch (Harvey), Michelle Gomez (Madame Satan), Miranda Otto (Zelda), Lucy Davis (Hilda) and Chance Perdomo (Ambrose).

What happens in season 3 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

At the end of season two, Sabrina made plans to go to hell to save her boyfriend Nick, who had locked the Dark Lord in his body there.

Elsewhere, Ambrose and Prudence are planning to track down Father Blackwood and Zelda is the interim leader of the Church of Night.

Judging by the trailer, it seems that Sabrina still has to live between two worlds, and adds frequent journeys to hell to the mix. And of course we know that Sabrina is not one that leaves any misogynistic practice undisputed, no matter how old or traditional, so she will probably give hell to the one in charge.

It also looks like Sabrina and Roz will join Baxter High’s cheerleader, with romance on the cards for Theo.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – you can view it below. And it’s a doozy!

Netflix has also released a spooky video clip prior to the launch of season 3, which shows how things can turn out for Sabrina and Nick.

Are there fixed photos of the new season?

Yes, Netflix has given fans a first look at the new episodes and released these images of what Sabrina and friends are expecting this season …