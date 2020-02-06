Edition date Picard Star Trek TV series | Plot, cast, trailer

Fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation take courage! Patrick Stewart returns to the Star Trek universe after almost two decades of shore leave, with his iconic Captain Picard in a new spin-off series that will depict his later years.

This is what we know about the series that has been officially confirmed as Star Trek: Picard …

This article is regularly updated

Star Trek: Picard came fairly soon after the announcement in August 2018, with the series arriving in the US on January 23, 2020 via streaming service CBS All Access – and in Canada via cable networks Space and Z and OTT service Crave.

Outside of North America, the ten-part series will be available worldwide on Amazon Prime, starting from Friday, January 24, with new episodes that fall every Friday thereafter.

Despite the fact that season one of Star Trek: Picard has not yet been broadcast, season two has already been confirmed.

Will Star Trek: Picard air be in the UK?

A man and his dog …

Star Trek: Picard – comes to Prime Video pic.twitter.com/mgtE8j9DCB

– Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) July 10, 2019

Yes, the UK is one of the 200 areas outside of North America where the Star Trek: Picard series is exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video, with each episode being broadcasted every Friday from January 24, 2020 within 24 hours of its premiere in the US .

What does the Picard series look like?

An extensive trailer unveiled at New York Comic Con in October gives us the best idea so far of what we can expect, introduces us new characters, gives us a taste of the drama that comes in the post-Starfleet chapter of Picard’s life and ticks lots of boxes for Next Generation fans with reunions with different beloved characters …

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvKBeOKvblI (/ embed)

The official Star Trek Twitter page also recently gave a peek into the uniform of Picard’s new admiral.

Admiral Picard, 2385 # StarTrekPicard #DST #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/yuc8qGVjfA

– Star Trek (@StarTrek) October 25, 2019

Is Star Trek: Picard good?

Pictured: Patrick Stewart as Picard.

Photo Cr: Matt Kennedy / CBS © 2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. CBS

We thought so! View our five-star review of Picard’s first three episodes here.

The famous dog lover Patrick Stewart seems to have succeeded in throwing a furry friend in the new series, and given their prominence on the poster, they may play a fairly important role in the series.

After all, why would Picard rename the dog after his trusted first officer Riker, or at least his nickname – look carefully at the dog’s tag, and you can see it reads: “No.” 1 “…

Who plays the lead role in Star Trek: Picard?

Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd (Getty)

In addition to the recurring Stewart, the series has so far added Merlin, The Musketeers and Heroes star Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd (Marvel’s Daredevil, Blindspot) as regulars alongside newcomer Evan Evagora (who plays Romulan Elnor).

Cabrera will play the pilot of the ship of Picard, who is also a “handy thief”, called Cristobal “Chris” Rios, while Hurd is intelligence officer Raffi Musiker with a powerful memory and problems with drug addiction.

Fans can expect a big role from Isa Briones of Hamilton, who plays Dahj, a key figure in the second trailer of the show. She sneaky comes to Picard for help and says, “Everything in me says I’m safe with you.”

Although we do not fully know Dahj’s identity, Picard clearly sees her as important and she tells Starfleet: “If she is who I think she is …”

It has also been revealed that Alison Pill from The Newsroom (as Dr. Agnes Jurati) will play the lead role alongside Harry Treadaway from Penny Dreadful (Narek).

Star Trek: Picard also has its own aftershow at CBS called The Ready Room. The Twitter account of the series confirmed Star Trek: the next generation star Will Wheaton will organize the aftershow. There is currently no news about whether The Ready Room is being broadcast in the UK, but viewers across the Atlantic can expect it every Thursday after every episode of Star Trek: Picard.

Are there more trailers for Star Trek: Picard?

Here is an earlier trailer for you (read our analysis here) …

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUGYXELKPTw (/ embed)

And this longer one was released at San Diego Comic-Con …

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhBBXHwEsIo (/ embed)

Another teaser was also broadcast in December during the NFL in the US, with brand new images of our hero. “I am above my head … the life of the girl is still in danger,” he says and seems to refer to Dahj (played by Isa Briones), before he ominously adds: “I will do what needs to be done” .

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZivKtYsQ1ZY (/ embed)

What happens in Patrick Stewart’s Star Trek spin-off?

The entire story of the spin-off is currently unknown, although it begins with Picard retiring many years after leaving Starfleet.

“This becomes a very thoughtful, psychological portrait in many ways,” said the maker Alex Kurtzman. “We all know what Picard means to the world and why, like so many legendary characters on Star Trek, he has endured and what he represents. In some ways, he has to go through a glove to find it again.

“Things have changed for him and changed in some ways, and yet he is still so deep and fundamental Picard. We are happy with what we will deliver. I know Patrick is really excited. The cast comes together beautifully. And I won’t give you anything else. “

The second trailer for the series suggests that the old villain De Borg can play a major role in the series. Not only do we see a Borg cube ship, but there is also a very interesting picture of what looks like Romulans patrolling a prison with a sign saying: “This facility has disappeared 5843 days without assimilation.”

For our part, this is where we think the series should go …

Will a cast from The Next Generation appear in the Picard spin-off?

Stewart’s old Star Trek: TNG co-star Jonathan Frakes (far left) reportedly directs some episodes of the series, after having previously taken the captain’s seat for episodes of Discovery, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and even several episodes of TNG while he was still acts accordingly. As we have seen in the latest trailer, he will repeat his role of William Riker, along with another favorite with fan Marini Sirtis, who plays his partner Deanna Troi.

The trailer also reveals that Brent Spiner will appear in some form as Android Data and Jeri Ryan will blow her way back into the action as former Borg-drone Seven of Nine (a character from Star Trek: Voyager). Jonathan Del Arco will also return as Borg-drone Hugh.

At the moment it is unclear whether more TNG characters will play a role in the series.