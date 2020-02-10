Edition date Moon Knight TV program | Disney + cast, plot, trailer

Unlikely Marvel hero Moon Knight will get his own TV series on Disney +.

The series will revolve around Marc Spector, a former CIA agent whose life was saved by the moon god Khonshu.

After Marc has killed his terrorist enemy Bushman, he becomes a superhero and takes on the nickname Moon Moon. At least, that’s how it goes in the comics anyway …

here is everything we know about Moon Knight …

When was Moon Knight released on Disney +?

No release date has been confirmed yet, and since there are quite a few series in the production line, it can take a while …

Who makes the series?

It is announced that Jeremy Slater, who adapted the super hero drama The Umbrella Academy to Netflix, will lead the writing team on Moon Knight. Slater also worked on Josh Trank’s ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot before, so we hope he’s more lucky with this project …

Slater also adapted the manga Death Note for Netflix and created the Exorcist TV program.

Who’s in the cast?

No casting information has been released yet, but view this space …

Who is Moon Knight?

Moon Knight Disney xD

Well, that’s the question. Marc Spector has many alter egos, which he uses to gather information around the world without being noticed. He is a taxi driver named Jake Lockley and a Bruce Wayne-like socialite and a millionaire named Steven Grant.

In the course of his appearance in the comics, his identity has changed, along with his background story. In some iterations, he possesses super powers, which act as the vessel for moon god Khonshu. In others it is only mortal.

It remains to be seen in which direction the writing team of the show will take this series.