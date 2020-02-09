Edition date Hawkeye Marvel TV series | Disney + cast, plot, trailer

Although Jeremy Renner once wanted to kill Hawkeye, Avengers’ expert archer has unexpectedly evolved into one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes. In fact, the toughest archer in the MCU now gets his own TV show on upcoming Disney + streaming service.

But what is the show about? And who will be the star? This is all you need to know …

When does the Hawkeye TV series come on TV?

Hawkeye is currently on target for a late release of 2021 on Disney +. At least at that stage we no longer have to wait to see it in the UK!

A rumor on Murphy’s Multiverse website claimed that the series was delayed, but Verge reporter Julia Alexander called the speculation “completely inaccurate”, so it seems that Disney is coming out at the end of 2021 – pff!

Is there a trailer for Hawkeye?

No, although Disney + seems to have revealed an early look at a series of credits for the series, which you can now view.

Who’s in the Hawkeye cast?

Jeremy Renner picks up Hawkeye AKA Clint Barton’s quiver once again and marks his sixth time he plays the character on the screen.

It is currently not officially confirmed who Kate Bishop will play, a young woman who will train Hawkeye in a formidable archer, although Hailee Steinfeld apparently has been offered the crucial role. You can see Clint and Kate in action together in new concept art unveiled at Disney + in America.

However, in a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, Steinfeld announced that she could not take over the role.

“That is not something that necessarily happens,” Steinfeld told us when asked if she is preparing for her debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe. “We are going to wait to find out, I think.”

It is striking that Kate is a different character than the girl he trained in Avengers: Endgame, who was his daughter Lila Barton (played by director Joe Russo’s daughter, Ava).

Linda Cardellini, who played Clint’s wife Laura in the Marvel films, is expected to appear, but this has not yet been confirmed.

What is the plot of the Hawkeye TV series?

Jeremy Renner teases the arrival of Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye in San Diego Comic-Con

Although huge pieces of the story are unknown, Marvel has said the series will focus on Hawkeye passing on his cloak and bowing to the young Kate Bishop. We also know that the series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and perhaps explore the years of Hawkeye as the Civilian Guard Ronin seen in that movie.

As the show takes place towards the end of phase four of the MCU, it is likely to organize events for a later Avengers film.

Who is Kate Bishop?

Hailee Steinfeld (Getty) with the logo for the Hawkeye series by Jeremy Renner (Marvel)

Apparently True Grit, Pitch Perfect and Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld are in the frame to play Hawkeye’s successor Kate Bishop.

In the comics, Katherine “Kate” Bishop incorporates Hawkeye’s cloak during his apparent death when she joins the Young Avengers and later becomes Hawkeye’s original protector when he returns from the dead.

Just like Hawkeye, she has no super powers herself, but was already trained in archery and martial arts thanks to her rich upbringing, and further improves her skills if she is trained by Clint Barton.

In many stories, she works with Hawkeye to commit street-level crime, rather than the more extreme adventures that other superheroes experience, and was a key figure in the popular Matt Fraction comic book on Hawkeye in which the new streaming series appears based on ( the Disney + series title has the same font as the comic book series). During that run Fraction’s vision of Kate Bishop received highly acclaimed and renewed interest in the character, who eventually presented many storylines on her own.

Confusingly, Kate Bishop also takes the codename Hawkeye, even when the original still uses it, causing the couple to joke to each other on many missions with the same name.