Edgewell Personal Care withdraws from Harry’s acquisition – Adweek

Edgewell Personal Care, which owns the Schick brand for shaving products, should purchase Harry’s for $ 1.37 billion. However, the company withdrew from the offer after the FTC requested the transaction to be blocked on February 3, President and CEO Rod Little called the “required investment of resources and time” to explain why the company was withdrawing from business ,

“We are disappointed with the FTC decision and continue to disagree with their position,” said Little. “After careful consideration and discussion, as well as the inherent uncertainty of a potential process, the investment of resources and time, and the distraction that an ongoing litigation would bring, we found that continuing with our stand-alone strategy is the best course of action for Edgewell and our shareholders. “

The FTC’s actions earlier this month were a shock as the deal between Edgewell and Harry’s was originally closed in May 2019. At this point, both companies responded to the FTC’s intentions, with Little declaring, “We will review the FTC’s decision and respond to it in due course. “Now, despite the poor profits, Edgewell will no longer defend itself against the federal regulatory authority.

Harry co-founders and co-CEOs Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield said in a statement: “We remain perplexed about the FTC process and disregard for the facts. We know that the merger would have brought huge benefits to consumers “We believe we would have won a lawsuit and are disappointed with the decision by Edgewell’s board of directors not to complete this process. We are also proud of what we have built at Harry and we are stronger than We are growing, we are profitable, we are well capitalized and we are excited about the opportunities that arise for our business and we will continue to do what we do best: develop, manufacture and sell exceptional products at an honest price and always put our customers first. “

In addition, Harry plans to take legal action against Edgewell, to which the company replied in a SEC filing that “such a lawsuit has no reason.”

This news shook the DTC industry and set a precedent for future acquisitions. In accordance with the FTC, the government agency said the acquisition had eliminated competition between brands and that no other shaving brand could match the level that Harry had regained in brick-and-mortar stores. It is unclear whether the FTC will take similar measures against other acquisitions that have taken place this year, e.g. B. P & G’s purchase of the Billie women’s shaving brand in January.