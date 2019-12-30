EDGE Magazine judges Death Stranding a 6; LiS 2, Shenmue III and more

Loading...

Courtesy of Kojima Productions

The last issue of EDGE Magazine is out and with that the scores for some of the games that were released later this year. Death Stranding, Life is Strange 2, Shenmue II and more.

Starting with Death Stranding, the magazine staff rated it 6/10. I don't have a recent song, but here's an excerpt from their preview of song 339 –

Does this Kojima comment on the futility of social media? Unlikely, given his preference for posting photos of his lunch, his Blu-ray broadcast, and his revolving door of famous friends. It turns out that Likes power is a kind of skill system; reach certain milestones and you can increase your wearing limit, your balance or the durability of your equipment. We prefer cash, if that's good, especially considering how often the game looks too much like work.

EDGE then also assessed Shenmue III a 6. The staff assessed Pathologic 2 – 9, Phoenix Point – 8, Life is strange 2 – 5 Wattam – 7 A Plague Tale: Innocence – 8, Tangle Tower – 8, The Touryst – 7 and Pistol Whip – 8.

Happy New Year!