Eddie Murphy tells old jokes about homosexuals, AIDS is & # 39; cringey & # 39;

Loading...

Regret, Eddie Murphy may have some.

Throughout his old routines standing in the 1980s, including his special "Delirious" 1983, the comic made numerous old-fashioned jokes, even using insults against his targets, which caused setbacks and protests.

But in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," Murphy seemed to express some regret, or at least shocked by his own audacity, when asked if the content was still funny.

"Some of that. Some of that, I shudder when I look," he said. "I'm like, my God, I can't believe he said that!"

However, the "Saturday Night Live" student also seemed to attribute everything to being "within the context of the times" and being a young artist. (He was only 19 when he joined the cast of "SNL" in 1980).

"You'll get a joke that is scary. But that doesn't mean I don't appreciate it. I still appreciate it," he said, adding: "And I'm going, well, I'm a child, saying that."

Murphy, who is seeing a return in the Golden Globe nominated film "Dolemite Is My Name", previously apologized, in 1996, for his jokes about the LGBTQ community and AIDS, saying he was "poorly informed" at that age , and added: "I deeply regret any pain that all this has caused." In a New York Times interview in September, he elaborated, calling his initial material "ignorant."

Even with a great focus on the nervous comic when he was young, he said he avoided "self-destructive" problems like drug problems because he was "spiritually punished," he told CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith.

Host Eddie Murphy as Saracen Wheat during the "Masked Singer" sketch on December 21, 2019 Will Heath / NBC

"I believe in God and I believe in prayer," he said. “I pray all the time, you know. I pray all the time. And you don't have to get on your knees and pray, you know. You can pray anywhere.

While on "SNL," the 58-year-old actor, comedian and singer created memorable characters that helped save the nightly sketches program. In the midst of much fanfare, and following enthusiastic criticism of "Dolemite", he returned to present the program on December 21 after 35 years of absence, resuscitating many of his most memorable roles, such as Gumby, "Mister Robinson's Neighborhood" and Buckwheat .

When asked if he was really in the middle of a comeback in the "CBS Sunday Morning" interview, he seemed to give in

"I guess they like to say the return," Murphy said. "I don't know. Let's make it easier. Yes, it's my return. Yes, it's my big comeback!

“Every 10 years or so I launch a great return. I've been doing that for the past 40 years. "

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKeZ7NpNb3A (/ embed)

. (tagsToTranslate) Entertainment (t) aids (t) comedians (t) eddie murphy (t) lgbtq (t) Saturday night live (t) stand-up (t) stand-up comedy