Eddie Murphy revealed the film he wished he hadn't rejected

It was great to have Eddie Murphy back, first with his award-winning role in Dolemite is My Name and as a presenter on SNL on Saturday – his return to the show that made his name. He also does the talk show rounds, which means even more Eddie. On Friday evening, the actor and comic resonated with The Tonight Show, where he revealed one of his greatest regrets to Jimmy Fallon: not starring in Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Fallon grilled him over some of the big roles he had declined in his career, making him almost like he played in the original Ghostbusters in the role that eventually went to Ernie Hudson (and is known to have been cut). Murphy replied that the main reason he didn't do this was because he was already busy with one of his most famous films: Beverly Hills Cop. But with Roger Rabbit, he refused.

"The only film that I rejected and that was a huge success was Who Framed Roger Rabbit," said Murphy. "I would be the Bob Hoskins guy," he added, but admitted that he thought the premise was silly. "I was like" what? Animation and people sound like nonsense to me, ”he joked. "Now I feel like an idiot every time I see it."

Yes, we could have gotten an even crazier Roger Rabbit, with Eddie Murphy, who works with classic cartoon characters and fights an evil toon, Christopher Lloyd.

You can watch the full interview above, which also includes stories about meeting Marlon Brando and partying with Prince. And you can see Murphy for the first time in 35 years at SNL on Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. at NBC.

(About deadline)

