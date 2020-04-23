Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler lead the Feeding America Comedy Festival

Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish are part of the all-star comedian training planned for the livestream Feeding America Comedy Festival by Byron Allen, which will raise funds for the food bank network. anti hunger organization.

The three-hour program will be broadcast live on the Allen Media Group television networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel as well as on the streaming service app Local Now on May 9 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. AND.

Kevin Hart, Marlon Wayans, Howie Mandel, Brad Garrett, Taraji P. Henson, Louie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Kenan Thompson, Marc Maron, Jon Lovitz, Caroline Rhea, Billy Gardell, Tim Meadows, Jamie Kennedy, Bill Engvall and Sheryl Underwood are ready to join Allen in making comedies.

“In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at the Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live comedy event on May 9,” said Allen in a statement. “Laughter is often the best remedy, and we are extremely motivated to draw attention to the problems of food insecurity and to help provide meals to families across the country who are financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.” . “

“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created highlights the fragile nature of household budgets,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot in a statement. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support in fundraising and raising awareness of our work.”

Viewers will be encouraged to contribute to Feeding America during the livestream and broadcast.