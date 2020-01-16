Eddie Maurice finally eased his legal misery

Okotoks rancher Eddie Maurice’s legal misery is finally over.

Next stop, Disneyland.

A smiling Maurice, along with his wife, Jessica, appeared in a hastily summoned press conference at his lawyer’s office after the intruder who accused him did not receive his merit.

“We are really looking forward to a trip to Disneyland with our children,” said Jessica Maurice, while the couple stated that their lives have been waiting for almost two years.

On February 24, 2018, their lives changed forever after Eddie fired two warning shots when he discovered that two intruders were rumbling through his vehicles on his rural terrain.

One of those shots ricoached and struck intruder Ryan Watson, causing police to blame Eddie, allegations that later fell through the crown.

Watson received a 45-day sentence last February for allegations of misconduct and probation violation for his early morning burglary on the property and later filed a lawsuit for damages of $ 100,000.

Eddie’s lawyer, Scott Chimuk, said that Watson’s claim was doomed even before the county passed Bill 27 late last year, preventing intruders from being charged unless the resident was convicted of a crime.

But he said the legislation probably helped convince Watson and his lawyer to agree to the rejection of his claim, which was signed by a judge in Calgary Court of Queen on Thursday morning.

“We have a court order … and that court order is a consent to reject the claim,” Chimuk said.

“There is no civil claim, it is dead and cannot be revived … we have won.”

The lawyer said the Maurices decided to withdraw their counterclaim against Watson at the same time to continue their lives.

“The Maurices decided to walk away after all the trauma they have experienced in the past few years,” Chimuk said.

“They never wanted this, they didn’t ask for it. They didn’t ask to be sued by the criminal who tried to break their house and their family.”

For Eddie and Jessica, Watson’s intrusion into their lives turned them into involuntary political lobbyists.

“I think a lot of good things came out of this,” Eddie said when discussing their “new norm”.

“It has paid much attention to national crime in Canada,” he said.

Jessica said the incident put them in the spotlight.

“We have argued for provincial and federal change,” she said.

“This really made us aware of the power that an individual can have … hopefully we can inspire others to also stand up for their rights, because we made a conscious choice from the start when Eddie was arrested to stand up And to fight against this. “

