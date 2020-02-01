Eddie Jones’ donation cannot cover England’s shortcomings the night before Six Nations

“This team is ready. A new team is being formed,” said Jones in Yokohama. It sounded strange at the time and is no longer convincing. No coach would dismantle a team that had smashed and beaten the All Blacks a week earlier.

The warning had been there. Two days before the final, Lawrence Dallaglio said, “It won’t be like going to the semi-finals. If you’re a musician, it’s like a perfect set. It’s very difficult to do it again. Eddie Jones always talks about coaching.” the perfect game and he was pretty close to a good opponent. South Africa won’t do it that way. “

This week David “Pemby” Pembroke, his communications mentor and ally, spoke about the English trainer’s preference for embassy design.

“Eddie has excellent communication skills. Language makes sense,” Pembroke told The Times, citing England’s claim in Japan that New Zealand had spied on her training.

“You could say New Zealand is under pressure, but who will report it?” Pembroke asked.

After Japan, Jones entered a Mea-Culpa phase and accused himself of having started George Ford and not Owen Farrell in 10th place.

Jones will be flanked by England captain Owen Farrell before the start of the Six Nations

He said, “I take full responsibility for the performance. It was my fault. I didn’t prepare the team well enough and I know how to fix it.”

The party line has turned back. “We showed at the World Cup that we are a strong team when we are together,” said Jones. And about France: “It will put these young players to the test because they will never have played against the brutal physical condition and intensity with which we will play on Sunday.”

Finally and most amusingly: “We want to be remembered as the best team that has ever played rugby.”

It is very unlikely that Jones will be here in 2023 to see that the prank claim has been tested. In addition, nobody wants to hear anything about the next World Cup. Dominance is required on the lower slopes of a six-nation championship with extensive conversions.

England, which has deployed 73 players since Stuart Lancaster’s dismissal, is the least reconstructive except psychologically. Steve Hansen, the All Blacks coach at the time, said after the World Cup halftime: “They worked and removed their buttocks – probably more than any other English team in history.”

A dejected Jones is determined with his team after the World Cup final defeat.Credit: Getty

There was no “clearout”, but the team for Paris raised a lot of topics for discussion. Ben Young survives, full-back George Furbank is a debutant, both Vunipola brothers are missing, Elliot Daly has been relocated to the wing, and the pack has undergone a major attack as a result of an even greater migration to Jones’ backroom staff due to a new attack Cupid and striker coach Matt Proudfoot.

Jones’ promise that England would play without fear in the World Cup final has been mixed up. Simply planting new messages instead of the old ones will not disguise England’s ultimate failure in Japan. Jones said it even in the hours before the climax: “After losing a World Cup … you have to work and build it up again. Sometimes you are not so patient to build it up. The same is true if you have a significant career in your sporting career Having experienced trauma, it takes a while for you to get over it. “

England looked like the best team of the six nations until the final, which revived the old uncertainties (four World Cup finals, three defeats).

Based on the pattern since 2003, you may be able to identify England syndrome, the promise of which cannot be kept.

