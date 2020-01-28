Eddie Gallagher strikes back on SEALs who testified against him

A retired Navy SEAL, whose war crimes trial brought international news, has launched a video attack on former SEAL teammates who accused him of murder, shot civilians, and testified against him at his San Diego court martial in June.

In a three-minute video released on his Facebook page and Instagram on Monday, retired chief specialist Edward Gallagher (40) described some members of his former troops as “cowards” and highlighted names, photos and – for those who still On active duty Something former SEALs say endangers these men – and the Navy mission – through their service status and current units.

Gallagher was indicted by several of his subordinates for several war crimes, including shooting civilians and stabbing and wounding a wounded ISIS fighter in Iraq in 2017. He pleaded not guilty and was acquitted of most of the charges, but was sentenced to pose for a photo of an Isis fighter’s body, a crime for which the jury had reduced his rank.

The case and its implications have been widely discussed in the media, particularly in conservative media such as Fox News, where network Donald Trump personalities have been on the air for months to intervene for Gallagher.

Trump intervened on several occasions, including an order to release Gallagher from detention prior to the trial and to restore the rank of SEAL after the conviction.

Two former SEALs who served in Gallagher’s train in Iraq during 2017 spoke on Monday before the Union Tribune about the video. Neither testified at Gallagher’s court martial.

David Shaw, a former 1st Class Sergeant, expressed doubts about Gallagher’s decision to disclose information that is normally kept secret for operational security reasons.

“Attempting to raise awareness of the status of these SEALs is not for the mission or the interests of the Navy,” Shaw said when he was reached on the phone. “Trying to change their status raises questions about the decision to do so.”

Shaw also defended his former teammates and their decisions to testify against their boss.

“Each and every one of the guys who came forward was a top-caliber actor and a top-class person on the train,” Shaw said. “(One) was chosen to serve at the best Naval Special Warfare institution. It tells you everything you need to know about its performance and speaks volumes about its character.”

Another ex-SEAL on the train said that publicizing the faces of SEALs on active duty – including one assigned to the Elite Development Group or SEAL Team 6 – could endanger the lives of men and their families.

The previous SEAL asked the Union Tribune not to use his name, but said that the disclosure of the names, faces, and current units of SEALs as a target of terrorist organization threats was a tremendous violation of Community standards.

The video appears to be a trailer for an unspecified future project. Tim Parlatore, one of Gallagher’s lawyers, declined to say Monday what the project was or when it would be released.

The video contains clips from interviews by Gallagher’s SEAL teammates, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, in which the men report to investigators of their boss’s alleged actions.

Parts of these interviews were published by the New York Times on their FX show “The Weekly” in December.

Gallagher says in the video that he is struggling to vacate his name, although he has not been found guilty of the most serious charges against him.

“Throughout my adult life, I’ve had the privilege and privilege of fighting for this country and your freedom,” Gallagher said at the beginning of the video. “Although I went to court and exposed all the lies that certain cowards on my train said about me and were not guilty of, there are still those who refuse to accept this fact.”

Gallagher seems to refer to The New York Times and its reporter David Philipps, which appeared in The Weekly’s December episode.

“The fight for my name is not over yet,” says Gallagher.

Parlatore informed the Union Tribune on Monday that the video project would include additional footage of NCIS interviews and Gallagher’s 2017 mission.

“What’s coming is the truth,” said Parlatore, adding that the video project was a direct response to The Weekly.

Parlatore dismissed concerns about highlighting the names and faces of SEALs on active duty.

“There is nothing in this video that is not yet public,” he said.

The Union Tribune previously reported the names of the attested SEALs and one of their units. However, no photos of the men were published.

Although Gallagher’s trial ended in July, his case and related public relations extended into the fall.

When the command of the Sea War Special Command, counter-administrator Collin Green, freed Gallagher from his coveted SEAL trident and status in the elite community, Trump stepped in again and protected the SEAL – a move that triggered a number of events with the dismissal by Navy Secretary Robert Spencer in November.

There are 54,000 followers on Gallagher’s Instagram account and 45,000 on his Facebook account.

© 2020 The San Diego Union-Tribune – Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.