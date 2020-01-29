Ed Woodward's home from Manchester United was attacked

Manchester United Vice Chairman Ed Woodward was attacked by angry supporters of the club on Tuesday evening.

That evening, a video was posted on social media websites showing a red torch being thrown by a group of people over Woodward’s front gate. It was also sung that Woodward “will die”.

Manchester United was not at home, and it does not appear that his two children or his wife were present.

Manchester United made a statement Tuesday night condemning the attack.

“Fans who express their opinion are one thing, criminal harm and the intention to endanger life are another. There is simply no excuse for that,” the statement said.

“We know that the football world will join behind as we work with the Greater Manchester Police to identify the culprits of this unjustified attack.

“Fans who express their opinion are one thing, criminal harm and the intention to endanger life are another. There is simply no excuse for it.

“We know that the football world will join behind as we work with the Greater Manchester police to identify the culprits of this unjustified attack.”

The club also made it clear that anyone who was deemed criminal for the attack would be banned from living in Old Trafford.

Woodward has been closely scrutinized by United supporters in recent years, which has led to a decline in shape and an allegedly sluggish transfer activity by the club.

The incident marks a significant change in displeasure with Woodward, which Manchester United curbed at its Old Trafford screenings.

The situation is being investigated by the Greater Manchester Police at the club’s request.

United will play Manchester City in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, it seems that United is about to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes for around 55 million euros.