Ed Woodward is NOT the fault of Man Utd mess ... he has been abandoned by Glazers and managers - The Sun

ED WOODWARD had to process things because a group of delighted Manchester United fans asked for a selfie.

He was at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris the morning after a historic 3-1 win brought the club to the 2018-19 Champions League quarter-finals.

4

It all went so well for Ed Woodward when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was interim boss – but since then it has fallen apart Credit: Getty – Contributor

4

Man Utd hit a low point with a 2-0 home loss against Burnley on Wednesday

Red Devils fans dizzy with life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to make as many mementos of that journey as possible.

One with the man at the helm of Old Trafford who had put Ole at the wheel was certainly on the list for this group.

The night before, in a TV studio in Rio Ferdinand, an agency claimed “Man United is back” – after their stunning victory over Paris Saint-Germain – and appealed to Woodward to give Solskjaer a permanent contract “NOW.”

Woodward did exactly that.

Now ten months later, while the United season is stumbling to new lows, it is apparently all the fault of the 48-year-old executive vice-president.

It is one thing that questions his judgment, it is something completely different that wishes him to die, as some United fans sang Wednesday night.

Solskjaer rightly claimed that he “crossed a line.”

Woodward’s wife has already stopped playing because of the abuse her husband is receiving.

The postal department of Old Trafford has to filter out terrible hate mail before it reaches its desk.

Talk to some United fans and you’d think the man had germinated horns and was on Anfield’s payroll.

It has become easy and lazy to point the finger directly at him because of the relative shortcomings of United.

I use ‘relatively’ because the last 3½ years have still brought a FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League and second placed Premier League finish.

Everyone outside of Etihad and Anfield could only wish such a downfall.

Ah, but United has spent so much money that it should be better.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not ready for the task of Man Utd and Ed Woodward must sit back, says legend Paul Ince

FAILED MANAGERS

Indeed, a net release of £ 550 million to the team since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 should leave with a better team than this.

But that figure alone shows to what extent David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer are supported on the transfer market.

The six years prior to the departure of Sir Alex and CEO David Gill saw a net expenditure of £ 97.5 million.

That included the time that Paul Pogba was allowed to go to Juventus for free and could enjoy the most successful years of his club career by winning four Series A titles.

A decision that would eventually cost the club £ 89 million to get him back.

It could be argued that the lack of investment before Sir Alex left immediately had a knock-on effect.

4

Joel Glazer deserves more blame and criticism for the misery of Man UtdCredit: Rex Features

Yes, he left the cabinet with the Premier League trophy, but also a side that comes to an end with no one in the background to leave.

Yet that is all forgotten. Woodward is the evil Glazer doll.

Wait a minute, it wasn’t Gill who objected to the Glazers takeover, claiming that “debt is the way to ruin” and then helped facilitate a smooth transition by staying in his job. Eight years to come.

Sir Alex has never criticized the owners who raised hundreds of millions from the club for debt management.

Don’t forget his fight for stud for racehorse Rock of Gibraltar, indirectly assisted with the acquisition of the Glazers.

Horse owners JP McManus and John Magnier, with whom he was in discussion, became the main shareholders in United and subsequently sold to the Glazers.

SEISMIC EFFECT

What Sir Alex achieved after the acquisition recorded problems and added to his legacy with more titles and three Champions League finals in four years. But that was up to him, nobody in the background, not Gill.

United WAS Sir Alex. It was all in his football game, everything in his control, everything up to his experience, tactical nous and man management.

The seismic effect of Sir Alex’s pension cannot be underestimated.

He chose his successor Moyes. Van Gaal was considered one of the biggest names in contemporary coaching.

No one was better available when Mourinho took over the lead.

But what about a football director, people cry.

Well, they didn’t need one when Sir Alex was there and they currently have about five people who do every part of what that job entails.

So let’s forget that tired, old argument.

The recruitment has been criticized, but you can also use a team of guys from the time of Fergie.

The purchases are not all Woodward. He has staff, an army of scouts and managers to identify the goals, he just needs to get the money to buy them – and he did.

Co-chairman Joel Glazer is the man with the final say.

Woodward, together with director Richard Arnold, has revolutionized a rather archaic commercial department to offset Glazer’s debts and ensure that a lot of money is available.

If Van Gaal and Mourinho caliber managers identify a player, who is Woodward, Gill or someone else to question them?

Rio Ferdinand admits that Solskjaer’s results are “not good enough” after Man Utd’s sad loss to Burnley as he rages on board

4

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Premier League wins record as permanent Man Utd manager

But since Pogba has not made a shift from day one, it seems to be Woodward’s mistake.

The only major criticism that has recently been put on him and Solskjaer is that they did not replace Romelu Lukaku when the striker left in the summer.

Marcus Rashford is now injured and, as Wednesday proved, they are not the same team without their top scorer.

The problem now is that Woodward and Solskjaer have invested in a plan that will undoubtedly have problems in the short-term quest for long-term profit.

It’s great to invest in youth and the future, but you need a crowd that is patient.

They lose theirs.

The fans cannot hire Solskjaer because he is a club legend after all.

His old teammates who retired to TV studios and then moved to Moyes, Van Gaal and Mourinho, suddenly called for patience and time for this incumbent.

The finger must be pointed somewhere and Woodward is an easy target.

What he does not deserve are the songs that come his way.

As Solskjaer said, they have “crossed the border.”