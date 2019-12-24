Ed Sheeran says he's taking a break

Loading...

That summer Ed Sheeran suggested that he take a long break from the tour. This announcement was made on the last day of his record-breaking divide tour, which lasted two and a half years between March 2017 and August 2019 and had free time here and there. Now he has made an official statement about his upcoming plans, confirming that he plans to move away from the music a bit.

In a message on Instagram, he wrote that after some busy years, he is taking a break and plans to return with new music "when the time has come":

"Hello everyone. I'm taking a break again.

The divide era and the tour changed my life in many ways, but now it's time to go out and see more of the world.

I've been a bit non-stop since 2017, so I just take a breather to travel, write, and read. I will leave all social networks until it is time to come back.

To my family and friends, we'll see you when we see each other – and to my fans, thank you for always being great. I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a bit more to actually have something to write about.

Much love x. "

In addition to all of his tours, Sheeran has also released a new album this year, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

,