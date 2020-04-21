Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Paramore to perform for Virtual PlayOn Fest

With live events pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Music Group is getting into the game of the virtual music festival. On Tuesday, the label unveiled PlayOn Fest, a three-day virtual music festival that will run from Friday April 24 to Sunday April 26, streaming from noon to midnight ET each day via PlayOnFest.com and the YouTube channel Songkick.

The program of the event includes more than 65 acts, including Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Panic! à la discothèque, Cardi B, Green Day, Coldplay, The Flaming Lips, Korn, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Paramore, Death Cab for Cutie, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer, David Guetta, Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa.

The festival will present images of artists performing in iconic music venues, including Bruno Mars at the Apollo, Flaming Lips at the Sydney Opera House and Korn in an art installation. LL Cool J will kick off the event and a special segment will pay tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s album, Victory Lap.

Festival funds will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

Star performer Cardi B said in a statement, “Don’t play yourself! Connect to PlayOn Fest from April 24 to 26 and help us raise money for the World Health Organization to increase relief funds COVID-19 Thank you to all the healthcare workers who donate their services and help save lives! Since I can’t go on stage right now … I send it back to my party at the Global Citizen Festival to, I hope, send you some love and light. Stay safe everyone! “