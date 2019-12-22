Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn star in their new music video

Loading...

Ed Sheeran has shared a video full of romance for his single "Put It All On Me", a collaboration with Ella Mai from his latest "No. Project of 6 collaborations.

Directed by Jason Koenig, the image features several real-life couples dancing together from places around the world such as New York, Zanzibar, the Pacific Northwest and California. Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn make a special appearance during the video dancing in the kitchen.

“Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushed. They kissed in the castle on the hill. A few years ago, they reconnected, there were fireworks, ”says the caption. The video also revealed that they were married in January 2019. Mai appears at the end of the visual dance and meets someone who simply "hit".

Sheeran's most recent single from her fourth collaborative studio album is "South Of The Border" with Camila Cabello and Cardi B, which became a music video with a robbery theme. The last album of the singer "perfect" presents a lot of important names, such as Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Eminem, 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, Skrillex, Chris Stapleton, Bruno Mars and Stormzy.

Sheeran recently appeared on "Own It," a single from Stormzy's new album "Heavy Is the Head" alongside Burna Boy.

