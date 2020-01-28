Ed Belfour arrested in hotel in Kentucky for calamity, alcohol charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Former NHL star target Ed Belfour has been arrested for criminal calamity and alcohol intoxication in a public place after an incident at a hotel early on Tuesday morning.

Bowling Green Police arrested the 54-year-old Carman resident, Man., At the Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa.

Belfour was booked in the Warren County Regional Prison and was later released on Tuesday morning.

The arrest report says that Belfour was lying on the floor and holding a curtain rod that was torn from the dry wall above a window when the police approached him.

The report adds that Belfour kicked a door to the closed spa in an attempt to enter. It says he had unclear speech, bloodshot eyes, and could barely stand up.

The police say that Belfour was not compliant when officers tried to impose handcuffs on him.

Belfour was admitted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011. He played 963 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers from 1988 to 2007.

Belfour won the Vezina trophy as the NHL’s best goalkeeper in 1991 and 1993 while he was with Chicago. He won a Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999.