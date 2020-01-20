ECU students honor MLK Jr. with a day of service

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Churches across the country recognize the life and heritage of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds of ECU students attended a church service day, each giving something back to the congregation they called at home during the school year.

“When you think of service, this is one of the few love languages. You literally have to step out of yourself to contribute to someone else. As Dr. King says, this is the ongoing question that we should ask ourselves, what do we do for others?” do, ”said Maya Pittman, ECU consultant.

Hundreds of students from East Carolina spent the day exploring Dr. King to return to the community. The keynote speaker was ECU consultant Maya Pittman. Pittman said that this day of service will have a huge impact.

“They really sow seeds in their community and they will leave a lasting impression,” said Pittman.

Students volunteered for various nonprofit groups in Greenville, including the Food Bank in Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Student Dominique Jefferson said he was grateful to help people in need.

“I wanted to volunteer for the less fortunate. The food and resources we distribute today help many people who deserve it and need it most, ”said Jefferson.

More than 250 volunteers wrapped up over 35,000 pounds of potatoes to be used by people in need.

“We are very grateful to the volunteers we meet today. It is so important that this food turn around as soon as possible,” said George Young, director of the Food Bank in Central and Eastern North Carolina.

When students give something back to the community, they think of Dr. King’s message.

“The MLK day is important to me because it honors someone who has done so much for culture and it is important to give back something that is important to remember. It is important to understand that everyone can help no matter where you are, no matter what you look like, ”said Jefferson.

“As a black woman in this community, he really helps me understand that I deserve to be welcomed everywhere and that everyone else around me feels the same,” said ECU student Jasmine Cowen.