ECU School of Dental Medicine receives funding for expanding dental services in Bertie County schools

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine received funding to expand the dental services in schools of Bertie County.

A $ 40,000 grant to the School of Dental Medicine is aimed at expanding dental care at rural and disadvantaged schools in Berti County.

The ECU School of Dental Medicine is one of 10 organizations – including health departments, safety net providers and non-profit organizations – that receive grants from The Duke Endowment.

The grant allows dentists to launch school-based programs that give priority to preventive services for school-going children. This grant follows an initial $ 65,000 six-month planning grant previously awarded to dental school.

The school-based oral preventive program from Bertie County offers services to children attending the Aulander Elementary School, Colerain Elementary School, West Bertie Elementary School, Windsor Elementary School and Bertie Middle School.

The children are seen at school by an ECU dental team.

The services offered for the children are extensive examinations, X-rays if necessary, cleaning, application of fluoride varnish and sealants.

Stacy Warren, health care program officer at The Duke Endowment, says, “School-based programs are designed to remove barriers by meeting children where they spend a good part of their days and making them healthy, pain-free, and ready to be. We are proud to support the ECU School of Dental Medicine in expanding dental care for children living in rural and disadvantaged areas with little or no treatment options. ”

The program will also focus on connecting children and families with the learning center of the ECU School of Dental Medicine in Ahoskie, N.C.