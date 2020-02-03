ECU School of Dental Medicine called Apple Distinguished School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2019-2020 for the use of technology in every aspect of teaching, learning and clinical practice.

The school has fifteen different educational clinics at nine locations in North Carolina.

All classrooms, clinics and seminar rooms are video-videoconferenced.

The selection of the ECU School of Dental Medicine as an Apple Distinguished School emphasizes the success of the school as an innovative learning environment in which students are involved and provide tangible proof of academic performance.

Greg Chadwick, DDS, dean of the dentist school says: “Many of our patients and other health professionals do not see the rapid changes that are occurring in dentistry. Today and with our educational model, the use of technology is not optional. We are constantly investigating ways to to optimize technology to train the best clinicians and serve the people in North Carolina. “

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership and educational excellence that use technology to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.