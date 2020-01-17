Ecovacs Deebot 960 Review: So much wasted potential

Ecovacs Deebot 960 Review: wasted potential

“Although the Deebot 960 has an impressive AI and a mop function, it does not live up to its potential.”

Great suction

Do not eat socks

The app is not reliable

Connecting to the app is difficult

Dust bin is small

Functions do not work well

We love many of the other smart robot vacuum cleaners with which Ecovacs has come out. A few have even made our best robot vacuum cleaner of the year. So I was pretty excited to try the Deebot 960. It comes with advanced AI and it even mops, so it sounded like a vacuum that can make our ‘best of’ list with the others. After trying it out, I was very disappointed.

The app

First, let’s talk about the app. The Ecovacs Home app was the most annoying app I have ever dealt with. As with most smart devices, you must connect it to an app before you can use it with the app. This is usually a fast process that takes a few minutes at most. But not with the Ecovacs Home app.

It does not tend to find your Deebot, so you have to go through a number of troubleshooting steps for it to work. Some of these steps include going to the WiFi settings in your phone and choosing Deebot from the list.

If that doesn’t work, try turning off the data on your phone at a distance of at least 8 meters from your router (or closer, depending on the directions), taking the bot in and out of its charging station, pressing different buttons press the Deebot, and so on.

At one point, after hours of trying the various troubleshooting tips that the app and the support pages on the website offered, a customer service representative gave me an 11-step process to make the app work. Yes, that didn’t work either.

The app tends to stop working for no apparent reason.

If you happen to get the bot to connect to the app, don’t get too excited. The app tends to stop working for no apparent reason. You must then remove the app from your phone and start over.

I thought I might have had a problematic Deebot, but a glance at the app’s reviews in the Google Play Store tells you that these issues are widespread. (I contacted Ecovac to see if there might be an update in progress to fix the app’s issues, but I haven’t heard this from this writing.)

Mapping

This smart robot vacuum cleaner has many great functions. They just don’t seem to work so well. The most important feature is the ability to map your entire house using AIVI technology. The problem with this is that you have to scan your entire house. There is no option to make separate cards for each room.

If you decide to just make a map of your bedroom (like I did), the vacuum will not clean up another room. Although it maps your house, you must have a lot of light in every room and you must leave the house with all your pets so that the Deebot can make an accurate map. I just jumped on the bed and stayed there while it was mapped, but most people don’t have that luxury.

It did avoid the sock I threw for it, so that’s something.

AIVI is supposed to scan the room so that the Deebot can avoid objects that are too big to suck up, but the little bone didn’t seem to know that he sometimes had this technology. It would ram itself into furniture legs with a force that sharpened my teeth. It got stuck with cords and I constantly had to take things out of my grip. Deebot even came across his own charging station once. It did avoid the sock I threw for it, so that’s something. It also did not try to force itself under furniture where it would get stuck.

It has a function that allows you to block certain areas on the cleaning card, using the app, to tell the bot where it should not clean. Unfortunately it didn’t work that well. Of course, the Deebot will not go where you set the non-clean area, but the app would not allow me to set a non-clean area within 10 feet of the charging dock. We discovered that the Neato Botvac D6 performed much better when it comes to no-go zones and avoid obstacles.

You can also tell the Deebot to clean only certain areas for a good place to clean. Just like the other functions, this was also frustrating. I often tapped the screen to clean up a place and nothing happened. After a dozen taps or so on, the square would finally appear on the screen and I could adjust the size and location.

You can see below how the Deebot maps areas in the screenshots. The green box is a spot clean. The red boxes are not clean areas. The lines are the paths that the vacuum has taken to clean the room. As you can see, the flounder can be erratic and even miss places.

vacuuming

Although Deebot does a great job on turns, reversing a few times and vacuuming again to make sure the area is clean, it still seems stupid for a smart vac. However, the suction power is great. It actually sucks enough to fluff the carpet fibers as it goes, giving the floor those satisfying vacuum lines like an upright. When it comes to sound, it is somewhat noisy on carpet. On hardwood and linoleum it is pretty distracting.

Alina Bradford / Digital Trends

My biggest complaint about the functionality of the vacuum is that the bone won’t tell you when the dust bin is full. It continues as usual during its cleaning cycle, fluffs lint on the floor until it decides it is ready and returns to the charger.

In addition, the dust bin is small because it needs space for the mop equipment, so you must empty it several times during a cleaning cycle. That is not very handy. The Deebot really needs to be able to dump its own trash can like the iRobot Roomba s9 Plus. The s9 Plus can empty its own waste bin up to 30 times in its own special waste bin without having to touch anything.

A feature that I really like is that it has a small tool at the dust bin that you can use to clean and untangle the roll. When you are finished, the tool clicks back into a small slot so that it does not get lost.

mopping

Although mopping is an obvious and necessary function for a smart robot vacuum cleaner, I feel it didn’t save me any time. Instead of filling a bucket, I had to fill the Deebot’s reservoir and attach the little mop cloth. It also took forever to get the job done with a manual joke in less than 5 minutes.

I then had to dump the dirty water from the bone and clean and dry the mop pad. My opinion is that this function is not useful for robot vacuum cleaners unless it can clean itself, such as the new Narwal T10 that we saw at CES 2020.

Our bill

The Ecovacs Deebot 960 seems like a great idea that didn’t come true. Although it sucks like a champion, the functions simply have too many problems to make it a good choice over so many other great smart robot vacuum cleaners on the market. Although the mop function seems a great addition, it really does not save you any time. In general, the Deebot 960 is a missed opportunity to be something special.

Are there better alternatives?

Although it has great suction, it quickly fills with debris and does not tell you that it must be emptied. For this reason alone I would probably opt for the Neato Botvac D6 or the iRobot Roomba s9 Plus. $ 1,150 is also far too steep for what the 960 has to offer.

Will it take?

Ecovac generally makes well-constructed robot vacs and the Deebot 960 is no exception. It is made of very thick plastic with a metal plate that spans the top of the device. It seems that it would take a very long time. It comes with a limited 1-year warranty.

Do I have to buy it?

Although the Deevac 960 has a lot of potential, it is lacking in so many ways that I would not recommend buying one. Even if you overlook the maddening problems when connecting to the app, the functions don’t work as well as they should.

