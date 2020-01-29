Economy, heads of government find mixed signals in the local economy

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) Greenville area leaders are seeing mixed signals in the local economy.

They discussed these numbers on Tuesday afternoon at the Greenville-Pitt Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Forecast Luncheon.

The members discussed the economic outlook for 2020 – and developments in 2019.

The main speaker was Dr. Rick Niswander, professor of accounting at East Carolina University.

Dr. Niswander spoke about employment status in Greenville and said the numbers would increase.

“We reached 82,000 this year, the number we had a year or two ago. The university and Vidant are no longer able to create jobs as quickly as in the past. This is a real testimony to the rest of the community that employment was growing there when the two big drivers were unable to participate in the past, ”said Dr. Niswander.

Due to a variety of economic factors, Pitt County falls from Tier 2 County to Tier 1 level, the worst.

Dr. Niswander discussed decisions to improve the economic ranking of the district according to state standards.