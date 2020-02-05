Economic, existential fear mark start of utility research

Residents of the Kemmerer area listen during a public comment period of more than three hours that took place when the Wyoming Public Service Commission visited the city. (Andrew Graham / WyoFile)

February 4, 2020 by Andrew Graham, WyoFile

KEMMERER – One by one last Tuesday night, active and retired coal workers, small business owners and local politicians have expressed deep economic concerns and called on the Wyoming Public Service Commission to stave off an energy transition that some here consider an existential threat.

“I am very concerned about whether Lincoln County can survive,” Lincoln County Treasurer Jerry Greenfield told the committee.

The state utility supervisor visited Kemmerer and Rock Springs last week to comment in two communities where coal and coal-powered electricity have long been economic cornerstones. The comments will be included in a PSC investigation into the plan of utility company PacifiCorp for early retirement from coal-fired power plants in Wyoming.

Since PacifiCorp first expressed an interest in the conversion of coal power in favor of wind and solar energy, some Wyoming political leaders have begun to see the PSC as a potential lever to protect jobs in coal countries. The attitude that state politicians adjust to the energy transition reflects the feelings of many in southeastern Wyoming.

“We don’t want you to pay too much attention to the radicals in California and those people, and let them make your decision for you,” said Sharon Dayton, resident of Cokeville. “We want to keep burning Wyoming coal.”

The crowd, some still dressed in mine safety clothing, the railroad, or the work of the Naughton coal-fired power plant, rose several times during the meeting.

Many stood when Rob Piippo, the president and general manager of the Kemmer Coal Mine, asked all miners to get up. More stood when Piippo urged retired miners and the families of miners to get up.

They were also standing when Dr. Karl Robinson, a dentist, asked those in the room who are breathing out carbon dioxide to get up – a jab to those who say that CO2 is causing climate change. Those who have faith in the scientific evidence that connects climate change with the growing CO2 emissions of humanity are “pointed liberals,” Robinson said.

Polling suggests that a majority of Americans and residents of Wyoming have confidence in the scientific conclusion about climate change.

“This is just political correctness,” Robinson said. “Coal is cheap, it is affordable and it is so reliable. We must stick to it. ”

The meeting underlined the resentment and worry of a region where many residents, who worked day and night to electrify the west coast for decades, now feel that their way of life is being sacrificed to distant politics.

The extraction economy of Wyoming has always been tied to commodity prices. Yet some suggest what is at stake, not just which electrical source dominates the market, but Wyoming’s ability to determine its own destiny.

“It’s not about energy and environment supply and demand,” said Sue Abrams, a councilor in the Star Valley Ranch city. “It’s really about power and who’s going to arrange what.”

“I want us to remain a sovereign state,” she said.

The local population doubted the reliability of renewable energy and claimed that it is supported by subsidies and too untested to support the requirements of the electricity grid. Speakers repeatedly portrayed a dark vision of a future in which solar panels and wind turbines surround the vistas of Wyoming and nature deteriorates and where electricity prices rise, even while rolling power cuts disrupt western cities.

“Wyoming will be covered with windmills, wind farms and solar parks,” said Rose Arndt, the mayor of Cokeville. “We’re going to lose our recreational beauty … We’re going to be the armpit of the United States. Why? Because we’ve allowed large, powerful companies to come in and destroy what we love so much in Wyoming.”

Cokeville Councilor Taylor Allred also reiterated concerns about the development of sustainable energy that harms nature. He distinguished wind and solar units from the productive gas development that leads the southern road to Kemmerer in an interview after the meeting. Gas development “has no influence on nature after the first drilling,” he told WyoFile.

Gas blocks, “they have no influence on the sage, they have no influence on the antelope,” he said. Renewable energy is treated more favorably by regulators when it comes to rules regarding the death of wildlife, he argued.

‘Who we are’

Piippo, the mine manager, also spoke the next day at the Rock Springs meeting. “When the sun is not shining, when the wind is not blowing, it is my team,” he said. “My miners who transport the coal to that factory and keep the electricity running so that people do not freeze and people do not starve.”

Two women cross a street in downtown Rock Springs. The economy of the area will be influenced by coal mine and factory closures. (Andrew Graham / WyoFile)

“Mining is not what we do. It is who we are,” he said. He summarizes much of the sentiment that was shown during the two days and said, “do not allow this decision to be part of who I am and who we are, erased. ”

A letter to the Sweetwater County Commission PSC describes in detail the impact of coal on the economy in that province. Employment in mines and factories – around 929 jobs in Sweetwater County facilities – supports 5,103 residents of the county, or 12% of the population, the letter said. Those employees owned 1,394 homes, which is an estimated value of $ 27 million for property taxes. The property tax of those employees is a drop in the bucket compared to the hundreds of millions of state and provincial taxes that are levied on the mines and factories themselves.

“The upcoming retirement of coal-fired power plants and coal mines will create a void in the province,” wrote the commissioners.

From June 2018, PacifiCorp has held a series of public hearings and meetings on the establishment of its Integrated Resource Plan. The plan outlines the course that the company will follow to develop its electricity grid and energy sources in the coming years. PacifiCorp is the parent company of Rocky Mountain Power, which is active in Wyoming. PacifiCorp is owned by billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s holding Berkshire Hathaway.

In Kemmerer, Martin Argyle, a local member of the United Mine Workers, called that trial “no better than the sham trial of the (American) Second Chamber against charges.” He suggested that the new plan – which was released in October – could raise electricity prices many times over.

Many commentators accused PacifiCorp of ignoring technical realities to please public service commissions in politically leftist states, which purchase the vast majority of the company’s electricity. As evidence, they pointed to an investigation into coal-fired power stations commissioned by the Oregon Public Utility Commission. The study concluded that closing power plants will save hundreds of millions of dollars, leading to lower future rates for the company’s customers. Distrust of Oregon politicians led some to question the accuracy of the study.

PacifiCorp has argued that the study was part of the decision-making process, but it did not manage the IRP. The company analyzed more than 120 different mixes of energy sources before making its choice. The company considers its plan well-equipped to maintain grid reliability, said Rick Link, who led the planning process.

“We made sure that we could not only generate enough energy every hour to meet customer needs,” Link told WyoFile, but that “we had enough extra (electricity) plus a pillow … and we added resources and costs to ensure that. ”

Comments on power outages or large price spikes are “not consistent with the analysis we have performed and are not supported by it,” said Link. “People make the best assessment of how they think it works, and let’s say our perspective is that we have looked at it and are frankly comfortable.”

Such arguments are unlikely to affect residents such as Argyle. “I learned long ago that numbers don’t lie, but liars figure,” he said.

“Come walk a mile in our shoes in Wyoming before you destroy us,” Argyle told officials. Argyle is retired, he told WyoFile, but said his 33-year-old son works in the coal mine.

Government levers

It is not clear how the PSC study will tackle this fear. The committee did not respond to the commentators and said they collected the testimony for their report. A court reporter accompanied the committee and occasionally interrupted speakers to have their words repeated.

The comments are “something that we will summarize in our order that we will release sometime in August,” Kara Fornstrom, the PSC president, told WyoFile. “There are some obvious common themes,” she said, “issues that the committee is also concerned about, such as (reliability of the electricity grid) and the underlying economy.”

“That is the purpose of the research to answer those questions,” she said.

The economic fear of the community, “which came across loud and clear,” Fornstrom said. “I am not sure how we will respond … The task of the committees, we are economic regulators.”

The PSC does not have the authority to reject the plans of the utility that works in different states. At the end of the investigation, the PSC will issue “factual findings,” Fornstrom said.

Where the body can flex its muscles will come later, say PSC General Chris Petrie and Fornstrom. When the program starts implementing its plan, it needs permission from the PSC to close a coal-fired power plant or build large new solar projects.

The legislature and the government, Mark Gordon, are trying to use the authority of the body to sustain the life of coal-fired power stations by adopting a bill last year that would force the use of finding a buyer for a coal-fired power plant before it was closed. Together, state politicians are trying to spend more money on research into ways to minimize the climate impact of coal before the country continues without.

The legislator has also considered stricter measures, such as holding utility companies financially responsible for the “socio-economic effects” of their decisions. Lawmakers also play with some deregulation of the electricity grid.

Those promotions were popular with the public in Kemmerer. Many commentators praised the new law to find buyers of coal-fired power plants brought by local senator Dan Dockstader (R-Afton). Dockstader was present at the meeting, along with many other state politicians from the area.

Kemmer city manager Brian Muir called the Dockstader law “breakthrough legislation” that gives the city’s factory the chance to live on. The PSC is still preparing rules for the new law. Industrial electricity consumers, oil and gas companies that are looking for carbon for improved oil recovery and even cryptocurrency miners have all been offered as potential buyers for factories.

“It can be done. We just have to believe it,” Muir said.

Residents applaud the PSC’s investigation as to whether the plans of PacifiCorp and Rocky Mountain Power affect reliable and affordable power, he said. “As a community, we feel that these are not just Rocky Mountain Power’s customers, but our customers,” Muir said. “Our coal mines and power plants have been operating them well for decades.”

This article was originally published by WyoFile and is being republished here with permission. WyoFile is an independent non-profit news organization focused on people, places and policies in Wyoming.