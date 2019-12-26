Economic excellence, air quality and other lessons of 2019

Loading...

Utah is a remarkable place, an example for the nation and the world of a well-managed state where diverse people and organizations work together in relative harmony to solve problems, achieve great goals and improve the quality of life.

The year 2019 was a further confirmation of the success and progress of Utah. Let's take a look at some of the highlights and lessons learned of the year that is about to become a memory.

Economic excellence

Utah's economy was very tough in 2019, despite the trade wars and the slowdown in the world economy. At the end of the year, Utah registered its lowest unemployment rate in more than a dozen years, at 2.4% (the second lowest in the country). Consumer confidence is high, inflation is low, the stock market is booming and our population grew by about 60,000 people. Utah's poverty rate fell to the third lowest in the nation.

Employment growth was very strong at 3.3%, aided by the Governor's Economic Development Office and the Utah Economic Development Corporation using prudent tax incentives to help Utah companies expand and attract new businesses to the state. Five companies announced 3,000 new jobs in December alone, with almost 10,000 jobs advertised by 20 companies during the year. Utah ends the year with one of the most diversified economies in the nation.

The disadvantage of rapid economic and population growth is high housing prices and labor shortages. The development of affordable housing and labor remains a great challenge by 2020.

Large development projects

Excellent progress was made on three large futuristic projects that will change the game and benefit Utah in the coming decades. One is the new Salt Lake International Airport, whose first phase will open in September 2020.

Significant planning was achieved for the Inner Port of Utah, near the airport, which will become an important intermodal transportation hub, which will allow trade and manufacturing and create thousands of well-paid jobs. It will become the most modern, sustainable and high-tech inland port in the world.

Almost next to the new airport, construction of the new state prison continued in 2019. Relocating the prison will allow for exciting development in the Point of the Mountain region, strengthening Utah's technology sector and attracting new businesses and jobs.

Air quality, climate change and conservation.

Utah made significant progress cleaning our air in 2019 with several legislative initiatives and the new availability of Tier 3 car fuel. Governor Gary Herbert has worked hard on these initiatives and deserves credit.

Within the business community, there was a strong impulse to reduce carbon emissions and make companies more sustainable. The movement towards the production of clean and carbon-free energy is gaining strength, and an electrified transport system is on the horizon. The tendency to move away from fossil fuels in Utah is accelerating.

Political and public policy progress.

The biggest achievement of public policies in 2019 was a comprehensive tax reform, led by legislative leaders and Governor Herbert. More adjustments are needed, but the basis is in place for a modern and balanced tax system. And Utahns will also receive a good tax reduction.

In 2019, an increase and stable financing of education, with a higher payment for teachers, was also discussed and negotiated, and the dialogue will continue in 2020. An important study by Envision Utah described the need for higher salaries for teachers . Stakeholders commit to increasing the salary of teachers at professional levels.

The 2019 municipal elections saw qualified leaders and locally elected workers across the state. The election of Erin Mendenhall as mayor of Salt Lake City indicates good labor relations for all those interested in the capital of Utah.

At the federal level, venerable Senator Orrin Hatch left office and was replaced by the very capable Senator Mitt Romney. Hatch was instrumental in passing a significant tax reduction and an employment law that boosted the 2019 economy. Its positive impact will be felt in the coming years.

Romney quickly became a reputation as an independent senator who focuses directly on solving problems.

New shelters for the homeless.

Another important achievement in 2019 was the opening of three new resource centers for the homeless. While the challenge of the homeless will never be "solved," Utah is showing the nation how to compassionately serve thousands of people facing homelessness, unemployment, addiction and mental health problems.

Lesson of 2019

Utah has shown that by working together to solve problems, no matter who gets the credit, we can make remarkable progress on difficult and divisive issues such as tax reform and homelessness. True collaboration and commitment, despite the differences, can produce excellent education, extensive jobs for our youth, clean air, a sustainable environment and an enviable quality of life.

A. Scott Anderson is CEO and president of Zions Bank.