Ecobee simplifies the sharing of intelligent thermostat control with family accounts

Ecobee manufactures some of the most popular HomeKit thermostats on the market and the company has released a new software update that offers customers an even better experience. With Family Accounts, sharing Ecobee access and control is a breeze without having to deal with sharing credentials.

Ecobee announced the new role in a press release that today works with up to 15 people:

Today ecobee introduced Family Accounts, an easy way for families to stay connected. With family accounts, up to 15 family members can join and control a home without sharing credentials. ecobee homeowners can invite family members to share access to their home’s ecobee devices.

Family Accounts is delivered with the iOS Ecobee app version 7.26.1 (7.26 for Android) and is available immediately.

If you have the latest version of the app, you can share your Ecobee with others as follows: Open the ecobee app and select “Account” Select “Manage Houses” Select the home you want to invite someone to Choose “Home Members” Select “Invite New Member”

