Eco trends: six ways in which we will live more sustainably this year

This year I predict that we will finally have a 2020 perspective on sustainability (and yes, you will quickly get bored of that analogy if you have not already done so), by reducing our carbon footprint in response to a combination of incentives, fines and practices no longer considered acceptable. We are also becoming more sustainable because we feel good about doing something positive about the environment.

Here is a list of six top-of-mind actions and initiatives that many of us will embrace this year in connection with a more sustainable lifestyle.

1 We pass on single-use plastic. Canada will ban single-use plastic as early as 2021, but a growing number of retailers are already leading the change. For example, Sobeys announced last year that it would phase out all plastic bags by February 2020. Plastic straws and cutlery are also on our collective radar.

2 Reusable becomes cool. Further to the last point, one of the most exciting items in my “goodie bag” from the recent COP25 conference where I was present, was a reusable cutlery set made of bamboo that you can take with you on your travels. The kit even contains a reusable bamboo straw and a brush to clean it. You can buy similar kits online and you will soon see them popping up in local stores if they are not yet available. Reusable coffee cups and water containers have been around for a while, but this is the year that many of us take them religiously everywhere. And this will lead to the growing expectation that water filling stations should be available everywhere, from busy streets to our parks, shopping centers, arenas and other public locations.

3 We will take air quality seriously. Historically, we have always paid attention to the weather in terms of temperature and precipitation, and as we became more aware of the dangers of skin cancer, the UV index has also become something that we have become more aware of. And this year, especially if you live in a big city, you start paying more attention to the air quality associated with everything from vehicle exhaust gases to fires (accidentally or intentionally) to garden equipment. Environment Canada is already publishing an air quality index for cities across the country and other weather channels and websites are also starting to provide more details about air quality. As consumers, we will think twice about burning fires in our own backyards, even if it is legal, because of their impact on ourselves and our neighbors. And many communities will be taking the unnecessary stopping, imposing fines against the other.

4 We will electrify our lifestyle. In accordance with our part to help purify the air, Transport Canada already has incentives to purchase or rent electric vehicles without emissions. In keeping with this mentality, even without incentives, more of us are buying electric lawn mowers and snow throwers due to significantly improved performance. Also the combined benefits of better air quality (including not breathing in the toxic exhaust gasses while mowing the grass or clearing the snow) and convenience (for example not having to make a special trip to buy gas if your machine runs out).

5 We hold our electronics for longer. Despite the efforts of mobile phone companies and manufacturers of personal electronics, we will recognize that it may not be a bad idea to keep perfectly good products longer, rather than discarding them for “product upgrades” that often don’t matter that much. You save money and less electronics end up in landfills.

6 We will buy less and share more. We will better share our books, tools, garden equipment and even clothing with friends, neighbors and local charities. And instead of putting all the time and effort into organizing another yard sale that attracts customers who want to give you away for perfectly good things, many of us will come to realize that it is more effective and much easier to simply gift these items for a needy cause.

We will see things clearer this year and up to 2020, and live more sustainably, because we all benefit from these actions. And much of the good that we do will take place at home.