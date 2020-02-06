Echosmith makes explosive catwalk in new video “Stuck” watch

(Photo: Ariana Velazquez)

After they released their debut album, Talking Dreams, in 2013, Echosmith tied up when making their second-year effort, Lonely generation. The group was released last month for an enthusiastic audience and began to make an album that was both authentic and recognizable.

Echosmith has collaborated with AltPress for the release of their new video, “Stuck.”

Read more: My Chemical Romance fans must listen to these records

Echosmith creates a world of juxtaposition that gives pleasure to the fashion industry and places high-end couture in a grungy environment. Singer Sydney Quiseng (formerly Sierota) wears an extravagant pink tulle dress that runs over the rocks and gravel.

The group shows off their chic clothing and eye-catching poses on a sham catwalk to two young judges as fire bursts behind them and debris flies through the air.

Read more: Hayley Williams reveals intimate look at the album cover of ‘Petals For Armor’

“Stuck is a song we were so excited about,” says guitarist Noah Sierota. “It felt so natural to create. In the studio we knew that the guitar would be the center of this, while the drums and bass really drove the choruses. It also feels so good live, and we are excited to play this during the tour in February and March. We wanted to make a video that felt cool and strange at the same time. We have to have a little fun with the seriousness of the fashion industry by making our own catwalk scene with some too extravagant conclusions. We like to create tension in songs and videos, because I think it shines through the message of the song. “

You can watch Echosmith’s video for “Stuck” below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csfpNJW4FWA (/ embed)

Echosmith is on his way to the Lonely generation tour later this month, and you can buy tickets here.

dates:

02/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/13 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

14/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

02/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

02/17 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

02/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

02/20 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

02/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

02/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

26/02 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

27/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

29/02 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

03/03 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Henry Fonda