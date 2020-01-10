Loading...

From their first album, Talking Dreams, in 2013 until their last version, Solitary generation, Echosmith have always captured personal feelings that fans can relate to. Composed of Sydney Quiseng (formerly Sierota) on vocals, rhythm guitar, piano and keyboards, Graham Sierota on drums and percussion and Noah Sierota on bass, choirs, synthesizer and programming, the family trio wanted to dive deep and focus on what it’s is that growing up in this generation.

Frontwoman Sydney spoke with AltPress about the inspiration behind Solitary generation, how they have grown since their debut in 2013 and the message behind their latest versions.

What has changed in your group dynamics since the release Talking Dreams in 2013, and how has your message developed since “Cool Kids” and “Bright” were at the top of the charts?

SYDNEY QUISENG: Since then, we have all changed a lot as people. When we released the first album in 2013, I was 16, Graham 14 and Noah 17. So obviously since then we’ve gotten a little older, and we’ve had those years, no matter what job or whatever school you go through, is so important for growing up and who you are going to be. And I feel like I’m still discovering what it means to me.

We have always wanted to send a message to our music and be motivated by it and share hope with people through it. But I think the fire has been kindled even more because of our experience with the fans and also just through changes – growing up and falling in love and experiencing the loss of a loved one and things like that. So I think whatever it is, we have become more passionate about the same message we had. Even when I was 10 years old, when we started the band, we just became who we are now, which is an expanded version of who we were kids.

How long did it take to conceptualize, write and record Solitary generation?

So we rewrote and re-recorded our second album about three times from start to finish. We have a lot of songs we have written in the past two years, and we were planning to release the album in 2017. We just didn’t feel 100%. I mean, we like the songs that ended up coming out on our Inside A Dream EP. We felt so excited about them. But we still had the impression of starting the journey, of discovering what we wanted to do next musically and what we wanted to say conceptually. It didn’t seem complete yet.

I think every time you release an album, be it your first, second or 10th, I think you have to be 100% behind and feel like it’s 100% finished and be so proud of it before giving it to the world. You can never resume this album. You can never redo your second album. We basically recorded Solitary generation Last year. There were a lot of last minute additions to the album, even a month or two before it was officially released, which would never have existed if we hadn’t experienced all the things in life that we have lived. Bringing this to the composition table is so important that you can feel connected to your own music and feel like you are 100% authentic with your lyrics.

On your first album, your father co-wrote with you and helped you grow as a group. How the writing and recording process worked for Solitary generation? What did you do differently this time compared to Talking Dreams and Inside A Dream EP?

Our father has always been involved; we are all a family. Musically, we have all worked together in our home studio for so long that it seems normal. Many people are surprised that we work with our family, but for us, it’s just how it is, what we love to do and what works for us. It’s really cool that has stayed the same throughout this trip, even though many other things have changed around us.

We have had many songwriting sessions with other people. We wrote with Jon Foreman of Switchfoot, and they have always been one of our biggest influences. And we also wrote with John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls, and we even wrote with Gerard Way. We wrote with really cool artists and got inspired by the way they make art and write songs. We always call on other songwriters to give us new inspiration and bring a breath of fresh air to songwriting. But we really focused on, “OK, what can we write? Just us and our father. And then sometimes just us? We arrived at our home studio and bowed our heads and simply wrote down everything that came out naturally. And that was really the key for us. Just leaving what wanted to go out, go out and not focus on “OK. We have to write a hit song and a song that people are going to get stuck in the head and something that is catchy. We just wanted to get away from that and write down everything we felt and make music that made us feel good and seemed good to us.

I really like the raw reality that you put in these words, as if you were saying, where you just wrote what came naturally. These pieces are both deeply personal and linked, because we have all been there or are going through them now. Was it your intention to highlight the difficult parts of Solitary generation, or did the theme appear when you all got together to write?

“Lonely Generation” was one of the songs that really paved the way for the rest of the record. When we composed this song and finished it, which seemed very natural to us, we had a lot of fun. When we wrote, everything came out so fast, which doesn’t always happen. And when that song was made, it led the charge for the rest of the album and gave us a better musical idea of ​​what we wanted to do.

Regarding the lyrics, I realized that I tended to have a happy face and even to say to my friends, “Everything is great. Do not worry. Life is Beautiful. I’m not going through anything difficult right now. “I didn’t want to do this anymore. I didn’t want to do this to my friends or family, nor did I want to do this to our fans. I wanted to become more real and honest and practice stretching myself. and publish something more vulnerable.

So it was something very intentional that we did, but it was also very difficult to do. I very often felt back. And there have been days when I thought, “Well, are these words too personal? Does he share too much? Do I feel a little worried about what people will think of me, or will people judge me because it is not a popular opinion? “And I just had to tell myself to stop thinking like that because that’s not art. Art is to be honest and express yourself authentically. I don’t think it be very useful to make art if you are not going to be real about it.

In this vein, “Scared To Be Alone” is one of the most evocative songs, and it is definitely a must on the album. This could represent being physically alone or emotionally alone, but it is to be interpreted by the listener.

It was just when I started to consult (and realized) that I was terrified of being alone. And I tend to keep myself busy just to avoid that. It was so weird to realize it. And so embarrassing. I haven’t really talked to too many of my friends about how I feel about this, but Noah and I started this idea in his home studio.

I didn’t know if I wanted to put it on the album or not because it was so personal. It doesn’t seem so cool to say that you’re afraid of being alone, either emotionally or physically. But it’s no longer about looking cool. It is not my goal. I don’t care about being perfect and cool as much as I would have done when I was younger. It was just about documenting that moment in my life, getting to know myself and getting over it. And I’m definitely not above that and I’m not really cool hanging out on my own. But I tried to practice this a little more in my everyday life.

In “Diamonds”, there is a nice distribution of the synthesized keyboard two-thirds of the way. And because these words really surround individuality and being “the diamond in a sea of ​​glass”, do you hope that the fans enhance their individuality through a few dance moves and this breakdown? Because I did it.

It would be so great. When we decided to put a keyboard solo in our song, which was sort of a last minute decision, we were so excited about it. We just kept on imagining the live show. So yes, I hope people feel they can let go, have fun and be themselves – whatever that means – especially in this part of the song. I would love that, because that’s what I’m going to do.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbNxbAO9wzc (/ integrated)

“Cracked” is my favorite song on Solitary generation. The words “I know I may be cracked, but I let the light in” will really resonate with the fans. What was the inspiration behind this song?

This song was prior to the writing of this album. It was our way of becoming vulnerable, and that is what made us so vulnerable on the rest of the album. This song is so important to all of us.

No matter what you are going through, what you have experienced (or) what you are going to experience tomorrow, I think we all need to know that it’s OK to be broken. You don’t have to put on that perfect face or attitude because we’re all cracked, and that’s fine. And it’s really beautiful. And it’s nice to accept things about you that may be different. But also decide to work on yourself to become better and be the best version of yourself.

You are launching 2020 with a new version and a new tour, and you have also released three clips. Is there anything else fans should keep their eyes open for this year?

Well, we will be releasing the rest of our clips because it is a visual album. So keep your eyes open for the rest of the clips. All of them turned out to be so beautiful and incredible. And we release them not too far from each other because a lot of them are actually connected and have a few little nuggets that are connected to other videos. So I want people to be able to see it, feel it and tell the story with us. We will publish these videos separately so that they each have their own moment. But we will deploy them all in the coming months. So I’m really excited about it.

We are shooting as much as possible on this album because we spent a lot of time there. I’m so ready to play these songs live and bring them to life in a completely different way. And to create special moments with our fans where we can become more personal than ever. As a personal and vulnerable album (like) the album and the lyrics content, we want it to be the goal of the live show while keeping it exciting and super fun and energetic and having drums and probably confetti and things like that .

Is there anything specific you want fans to take away from this album?

I want the fans to feel better in everything they go through and to feel a little less lonely. Whether it’s a song or the whole album, whether it’s a fan who’s been with us for seven years or if he hears us for the first time, I want them to feel a little better in their lives after hearing our music. Even if it is only a glimmer of hope that they have, I will see it a goal achieved.

I hope people can really understand that we are all going through difficult times, but we will get through them. We all have to be there for each other and register each other. I hope this will inspire people to wonder how their friends and family are doing – or even a stranger. Ask them how they are doing, because you never know what someone is going through.

You can listen to the new Echosmith Lonely Generation album below.

